Audit Releases for Tuesday, March 19

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, March 19, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Adams: Adams County Democratic Party Allen: Bath Local School District Shawnee Local School District Athens: Athens County Republican Party Tri-County Career Center Belmont: Belmont County Republican Party Martins Ferry City School District Union Local School District Cuyahoga: Brooklyn City School District Euclid City School Distrct Tri-City Consortium on Aging Delaware: Delaware County Democratic Party Erie: Han J. Lee, M.D. Fairfield: Liberty Union-Thurston Local School District Franklin: Columbus Bilingual Academy Columbus Bilingual Academy North Educational Academy at Linden Educational Academy for Boys and Girls Groveport Community School Harrisburg Pike Community School Midnimo Cross Cultural Community School Sullivant Avenue Community School W.C. Cupe Community School Fulton: Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center Geauga: Geauga County Educational Service Center Greene: Spring Valley Park District Guernsey: Guernsey County Democratic Party Henry: Village of McClure Highland: Fairfield Local School District Hocking: Washington Township Jackson: Center for Student Achievement Lucas: Springfield Local School District Meigs: Meigs Local School District Mercer: Coldwater Exempted Village School District Monroe: Monroe County Democratic Party Noble: Village of Belle Valley Portage: Portage County Democratic Party Ravenna City School District Richland: Richland County Regional Planning Commission Scioto: Scioto County Career Technical Center Seneca: New Riegel Local School District-2011 New Riegel Local School District-2012 Stark: Workforce Initiative Association Union: Union County Republican Party Vinton: Vinton County Republican Party Washington: Fort Frye Local School District Wayne: Southeast Local School District Wood: North Baltimore Local School District*

