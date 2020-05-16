Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Releases for Tuesday, March 19

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, March 19, 2013.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Adams: Adams County Democratic Party
Allen: Bath Local School District Shawnee Local School District
Athens: Athens County Republican Party Tri-County Career Center
Belmont: Belmont County Republican Party Martins Ferry City School District Union Local School District
Cuyahoga: Brooklyn City School District Euclid City School Distrct Tri-City Consortium on Aging
Delaware: Delaware County Democratic Party
Erie: Han J. Lee, M.D.
Fairfield: Liberty Union-Thurston Local School District
Franklin: Columbus Bilingual Academy Columbus Bilingual Academy North Educational Academy at Linden Educational Academy for Boys and Girls Groveport Community School Harrisburg Pike Community School Midnimo Cross Cultural Community School Sullivant Avenue Community School W.C. Cupe Community School
Fulton: Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center
Geauga: Geauga County Educational Service Center
Greene: Spring Valley Park District
Guernsey: Guernsey County Democratic Party
Henry: Village of McClure
Highland: Fairfield Local School District
Hocking: Washington Township
Jackson: Center for Student Achievement
Lucas: Springfield Local School District
Meigs: Meigs Local School District
Mercer: Coldwater Exempted Village School District
Monroe: Monroe County Democratic Party
Noble: Village of Belle Valley
Portage: Portage County Democratic Party Ravenna City School District
Richland: Richland County Regional Planning Commission
Scioto: Scioto County Career Technical Center
Seneca: New Riegel Local School District-2011 New Riegel Local School District-2012
Stark: Workforce Initiative Association
Union: Union County Republican Party
Vinton: Vinton County Republican Party
Washington: Fort Frye Local School District
Wayne: Southeast Local School District
Wood: North Baltimore Local School District*

 

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,700 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

