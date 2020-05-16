Audit Releases for Tuesday, March 19
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, March 19, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Adams:
|Adams County Democratic Party
|Allen:
|Bath Local School District Shawnee Local School District
|Athens:
|Athens County Republican Party Tri-County Career Center
|Belmont:
|Belmont County Republican Party Martins Ferry City School District Union Local School District
|Cuyahoga:
|Brooklyn City School District Euclid City School Distrct Tri-City Consortium on Aging
|Delaware:
|Delaware County Democratic Party
|Erie:
|Han J. Lee, M.D.
|Fairfield:
|Liberty Union-Thurston Local School District
|Franklin:
|Columbus Bilingual Academy Columbus Bilingual Academy North Educational Academy at Linden Educational Academy for Boys and Girls Groveport Community School Harrisburg Pike Community School Midnimo Cross Cultural Community School Sullivant Avenue Community School W.C. Cupe Community School
|Fulton:
|Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center
|Geauga:
|Geauga County Educational Service Center
|Greene:
|Spring Valley Park District
|Guernsey:
|Guernsey County Democratic Party
|Henry:
|Village of McClure
|Highland:
|Fairfield Local School District
|Hocking:
|Washington Township
|Jackson:
|Center for Student Achievement
|Lucas:
|Springfield Local School District
|Meigs:
|Meigs Local School District
|Mercer:
|Coldwater Exempted Village School District
|Monroe:
|Monroe County Democratic Party
|Noble:
|Village of Belle Valley
|Portage:
|Portage County Democratic Party Ravenna City School District
|Richland:
|Richland County Regional Planning Commission
|Scioto:
|Scioto County Career Technical Center
|Seneca:
|New Riegel Local School District-2011 New Riegel Local School District-2012
|Stark:
|Workforce Initiative Association
|Union:
|Union County Republican Party
|Vinton:
|Vinton County Republican Party
|Washington:
|Fort Frye Local School District
|Wayne:
|Southeast Local School District
|Wood:
|North Baltimore Local School District*
