Audit Releases for Thursday, March 21
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, March 21, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Adams:
|Adams County Travel and Visitors Bureau
|Ashtabula:
|Ashtabula County Educational Service Center
|Athens:
|Athens County Democratic Party
|Champaign:
|Mechanicsburg Excempted Village School District
|Clark:
|Clark-Shawnee Local School District Springfield Township
|Cuyahoga:
|Educational Service Center of Cuyahoga County Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency
|Delaware:
|Delaware County Republican Party
|Erie:
|Buckeye Ohio Risk Management Agency, Inc.-Benefits Pool (BORMA)
|Fayette:
|Washington Court House City School District
|Franklin:
|Premier Academy of Ohio
|Fulton:
|Pike-Delta-York Local School District
|Hancock:
|Hancock County Republican Party
|Jackson:
|Jackson City School District
|Knox:
|Knox County Educational Service Center
|Logan:
|Greenwood Union Cemetery
|Lucas:
|Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West Oregon City School District
|Medina:
|Medina County Democratic Party
|Monroe
|Monroe County District Library
|Muskingum:
|Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center Springfield Township
|Perry:
|Perry County Republican Party
|Pickaway:
|Logan Elm Local School District
|Putnam:
|Putnam County Democratic Party Putnam County Educational Service Center
|Richland:
|Pioneer Career and Technology Center
|Shelby:
|Shelby County Democratic Party Shelby County Republican Party
|Summit:
|Schnee Learning Center
|Wood:
|Henry Township*
|Wyandot:
|Wyandot County Democratic Party
The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,700 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.
