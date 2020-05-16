Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 8,915 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,321 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Thursday, March 21

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, March 21, 2013.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Adams: Adams County Travel and Visitors Bureau
Ashtabula: Ashtabula County Educational Service Center
Athens: Athens County Democratic Party
Champaign: Mechanicsburg Excempted Village School District
Clark: Clark-Shawnee Local School District Springfield Township
Cuyahoga: Educational Service Center of Cuyahoga County Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency
Delaware: Delaware County Republican Party
Erie: Buckeye Ohio Risk Management Agency, Inc.-Benefits Pool (BORMA)
Fayette: Washington Court House City School District
Franklin: Premier Academy of Ohio
Fulton: Pike-Delta-York Local School District
Hancock: Hancock County Republican Party
Jackson: Jackson City School District
Knox: Knox County Educational Service Center
Logan: Greenwood Union Cemetery
Lucas: Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West Oregon City School District
Medina: Medina County Democratic Party
Monroe Monroe County District Library
Muskingum: Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center Springfield Township
Perry: Perry County Republican Party
Pickaway: Logan Elm Local School District
Putnam: Putnam County Democratic Party Putnam County Educational Service Center
Richland: Pioneer Career and Technology Center
Shelby: Shelby County Democratic Party Shelby County Republican Party
Summit: Schnee Learning Center
Wood: Henry Township*
Wyandot: Wyandot County Democratic Party

 

 

###

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,700 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

You just read:

Audit Releases for Thursday, March 21

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.