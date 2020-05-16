Audit Releases for Thursday, March 21

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, March 21, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Adams: Adams County Travel and Visitors Bureau Ashtabula: Ashtabula County Educational Service Center Athens: Athens County Democratic Party Champaign: Mechanicsburg Excempted Village School District Clark: Clark-Shawnee Local School District Springfield Township Cuyahoga: Educational Service Center of Cuyahoga County Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency Delaware: Delaware County Republican Party Erie: Buckeye Ohio Risk Management Agency, Inc.-Benefits Pool (BORMA) Fayette: Washington Court House City School District Franklin: Premier Academy of Ohio Fulton: Pike-Delta-York Local School District Hancock: Hancock County Republican Party Jackson: Jackson City School District Knox: Knox County Educational Service Center Logan: Greenwood Union Cemetery Lucas: Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West Oregon City School District Medina: Medina County Democratic Party Monroe Monroe County District Library Muskingum: Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center Springfield Township Perry: Perry County Republican Party Pickaway: Logan Elm Local School District Putnam: Putnam County Democratic Party Putnam County Educational Service Center Richland: Pioneer Career and Technology Center Shelby: Shelby County Democratic Party Shelby County Republican Party Summit: Schnee Learning Center Wood: Henry Township* Wyandot: Wyandot County Democratic Party

