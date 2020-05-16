Spring Valley Park District Saves 77 percent of Audit Costs

Columbus – The Spring Valley Park District (Greene County) saved 77 percent of its traditional audit costs in its first “basic audit,” a new procedure introduced last year by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

“A clean operation with $30,000 or $40,000 in the bank doesn’t need to spend $1,500 on an audit,” Auditor Yost said. “Basic audits provide accountability while allowing more tax dollars to go toward providing the services people deserve.”

The district qualified for the basic audit based on having annual disbursements of $100,000 or less and having no disqualifying audit concerns as defined by Auditor of State bulletins. The 2011-2012 basic audit released today cost only $369, compared to the prior 2009-2010 audit cost of $1,641—a savings of 77.5 percent.

The option for a basic audit, an on-site limited review, was introduced by Auditor Yost in September 2012. The following public offices could be eligible: villages, townships, libraries, parks and recreation districts, water and sewer districts, county boards of health, conservancy districts, solid waste districts, regional planning commissions, fire and ambulance districts, cemeteries, agricultural societies and Family & Children First councils, and others case by case.

A full copy of this audit may be accessed online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,600 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact: Carrie Bartunek Press Secretary 614-644-1111