Interim Performance Report at Ohio Job and Family Services

Columbus – More than $10 million could be saved annually by cutting the number of supervisors at the state Department of Job and Family Services (JFS), according to an interim performance audit report released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost. An additional $7 million could be saved by consolidating Medicaid provider enrollment functions, improving food stamps benefits processes and implementing other changes.

“More people should be doing the work instead of bossing the work,” Yost said. “I give credit to Director Colbert, who previously improved his supervisory ratios. I’m confident he will move quickly on these recommendations.”

The report recommended increasing average “span of control”—the ratio of supervisors to employees—to one manager for each seven employees, as soon as practicable. In the next biennium the report recommends JFS increase average span of control to a range of 1:8 to 1:10. In an employee population of more than 4,100, including 600 supervisors, most of the reduction can be achieved through attrition from retirements, vacancies and job changes. Savings should amount to at least $2.7 million and $8 million in each phase.

The analysis found the following potential savings: using a “data brokering tool” to more quickly determine benefits eligibility, approximately $3.6 million; sharing services for document imaging, $1.4 million; consolidating the provider enrollment function, $427,000; and using electronic notices for the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, $603,000. The report also recommends either eliminating an unused council for a savings of $34,000 annually or causing the council to fulfill its chartered function.

Today’s report is part of an agency-wide performance audit of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. Under the authority of Ohio Revised Code 117.46, the Auditor of State’s office conducts performance audits of four state agencies each biennium.

A full copy of this interim report can be found online.

