Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 8,915 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,322 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Tuesday, March 26

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, March 26, 2013.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Allen: Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities Elida Local School District
Auglaize: Village of Minster
Belmont: Kirkwood Township St. Clairsville Public Library
Brown: Fayetteville-Perry Local School
Butler: Hamilton City School District
Carroll: Carrollton Exempted Village School District
Clinton: Wilmington City School District
Columbiana: Columbiana Exempted Village School District
Crawford: Crawford County Democratic Party
Delaware: Buckeye Valley Local School District
Erie: Erie County Visitors and Convention Bureau Village of Milan-2010 Village of Milan-2011
Gallia: Gallia County Local School District Gallipolis City School District
Geauga: West Geauga Local School Distict
Harrison: Harrison Hills City School District
Hocking: Starr Township
Lawrence: Appalachian Family and Children First Council
Licking: Northridge Local School District
Logan: Village of West Mansfield
Lorain: Lake Erie Regional Council of Governments
Madison: Tolles Career and Technical Center
Mahoning: Youngstown Community School
Medina: Cloverleaf Local School District-2012 Cloverleaf Local School District-2013 Financial Forecast
Miami: Upper Valley Career Center
Monroe: Monroe County Republican Party Benton Township
Montgomery: Brookville Local School District Northridge Local School District
Morrow: Morrow County Republican Party
Noble: Noble County Republican Party Noble Local School District Ohio Valley Employment Resource
Ottawa: Genoa Area Local School District
Pickaway: Pickaway County Democratic Party Pickaway County Republican Party
Pike: Waverly City School District
Ross: Area 20/21 Workforce Investment Board
Sandusky: Gibsonburg Exempted Village School District Woodmore Local School District
Stark: Stark County Family Council
Summit: Green Local School District Summit County Community Based Correctional Facility
Trumbull: Bristol Local School District LaBrae Local School District
Warren: Franklin Public Library
Wood: Rossford Exempted Village School District

 

###

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,700 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

You just read:

Audit Releases for Tuesday, March 26

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.