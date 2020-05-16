Audit Releases for Tuesday, March 26
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, March 26, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Allen:
|Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities Elida Local School District
|Auglaize:
|Village of Minster
|Belmont:
|Kirkwood Township St. Clairsville Public Library
|Brown:
|Fayetteville-Perry Local School
|Butler:
|Hamilton City School District
|Carroll:
|Carrollton Exempted Village School District
|Clinton:
|Wilmington City School District
|Columbiana:
|Columbiana Exempted Village School District
|Crawford:
|Crawford County Democratic Party
|Delaware:
|Buckeye Valley Local School District
|Erie:
|Erie County Visitors and Convention Bureau Village of Milan-2010 Village of Milan-2011
|Gallia:
|Gallia County Local School District Gallipolis City School District
|Geauga:
|West Geauga Local School Distict
|Harrison:
|Harrison Hills City School District
|Hocking:
|Starr Township
|Lawrence:
|Appalachian Family and Children First Council
|Licking:
|Northridge Local School District
|Logan:
|Village of West Mansfield
|Lorain:
|Lake Erie Regional Council of Governments
|Madison:
|Tolles Career and Technical Center
|Mahoning:
|Youngstown Community School
|Medina:
|Cloverleaf Local School District-2012 Cloverleaf Local School District-2013 Financial Forecast
|Miami:
|Upper Valley Career Center
|Monroe:
|Monroe County Republican Party Benton Township
|Montgomery:
|Brookville Local School District Northridge Local School District
|Morrow:
|Morrow County Republican Party
|Noble:
|Noble County Republican Party Noble Local School District Ohio Valley Employment Resource
|Ottawa:
|Genoa Area Local School District
|Pickaway:
|Pickaway County Democratic Party Pickaway County Republican Party
|Pike:
|Waverly City School District
|Ross:
|Area 20/21 Workforce Investment Board
|Sandusky:
|Gibsonburg Exempted Village School District Woodmore Local School District
|Stark:
|Stark County Family Council
|Summit:
|Green Local School District Summit County Community Based Correctional Facility
|Trumbull:
|Bristol Local School District LaBrae Local School District
|Warren:
|Franklin Public Library
|Wood:
|Rossford Exempted Village School District
The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,700 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.
