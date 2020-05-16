Audit Releases for Tuesday, March 26

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, March 26, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen: Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities Elida Local School District Auglaize: Village of Minster Belmont: Kirkwood Township St. Clairsville Public Library Brown: Fayetteville-Perry Local School Butler: Hamilton City School District Carroll: Carrollton Exempted Village School District Clinton: Wilmington City School District Columbiana: Columbiana Exempted Village School District Crawford: Crawford County Democratic Party Delaware: Buckeye Valley Local School District Erie: Erie County Visitors and Convention Bureau Village of Milan-2010 Village of Milan-2011 Gallia: Gallia County Local School District Gallipolis City School District Geauga: West Geauga Local School Distict Harrison: Harrison Hills City School District Hocking: Starr Township Lawrence: Appalachian Family and Children First Council Licking: Northridge Local School District Logan: Village of West Mansfield Lorain: Lake Erie Regional Council of Governments Madison: Tolles Career and Technical Center Mahoning: Youngstown Community School Medina: Cloverleaf Local School District-2012 Cloverleaf Local School District-2013 Financial Forecast Miami: Upper Valley Career Center Monroe: Monroe County Republican Party Benton Township Montgomery: Brookville Local School District Northridge Local School District Morrow: Morrow County Republican Party Noble: Noble County Republican Party Noble Local School District Ohio Valley Employment Resource Ottawa: Genoa Area Local School District Pickaway: Pickaway County Democratic Party Pickaway County Republican Party Pike: Waverly City School District Ross: Area 20/21 Workforce Investment Board Sandusky: Gibsonburg Exempted Village School District Woodmore Local School District Stark: Stark County Family Council Summit: Green Local School District Summit County Community Based Correctional Facility Trumbull: Bristol Local School District LaBrae Local School District Warren: Franklin Public Library Wood: Rossford Exempted Village School District

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost's office is responsible for auditing over 5,700 state and local government agencies.

