Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 8,915 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,322 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Thursday, March 28

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, March 28, 2013.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Allen: Allen County Schools Health Benefit Plan
Ashland: Ashland Public Library
Ashtabula: Ashtabula Democratic Party Ashtabula Republican Party Grand Valley Local School District
Clark: Greenon Local School District
Clermont: Clermont Republican Party
Crawford: Galion City School District
Cuyahoga: Maple Heights City School District Parma City School District
Defiance: Defiance City School District
Franklin: Educational Service Center of Central Ohio Ohio Office of the Governor Southwestern City School District The Charles School at the Ohio Dominican University WOSU Public Media Zenith Academy*
Hamilton: Cincinnati Leadership Academy King Academy
Hancock: Findlay City School District
Hardin: Kenton City School District
Henry: Henry Democratic Party Napoleon Area City School District
Hocking: Laurel Township
Holmes: West Holmes Local School District
Lake: Lake Democratic Party
Lawrence: Lawrence County Joint Vocational School District
Licking: Licking Heights Local School District North Folk Local School District
Lorain: Midview Local School District
Lucas: Bennett Venture Academy Lucas County Correctional Treatment Facility Northwest Ohio Educational Council Self-Insurance Pool Program Winterfield Venture Academy
Madison: London Academy
Mahoning: Mahoning County Agricultural Society* The Mollie Kessler School
Marion: River Valley Local School District
Meigs: Meigs Metropolitan Housing Authority
Montgomery: Dayton Early College Academy
Morrow: Highland Local School District
Perry: Crooksville Exempted Village School District
Portage: Southeast Local School District
Putnam: Putnam Republican Party
Richland: Richland Democratic Party
Scioto: Sciotoville Elementary Academy Valley Local School District Washington-Nile Local School District
Summit: Cuyahoga Falls City School District
Trumbull: Weathersfield Local School District
Wayne: Triway Local School District

 

 

###

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,700 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

You just read:

Audit Releases for Thursday, March 28

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.