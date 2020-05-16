Audit Releases for Thursday, March 28

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, March 28, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen: Allen County Schools Health Benefit Plan Ashland: Ashland Public Library Ashtabula: Ashtabula Democratic Party Ashtabula Republican Party Grand Valley Local School District Clark: Greenon Local School District Clermont: Clermont Republican Party Crawford: Galion City School District Cuyahoga: Maple Heights City School District Parma City School District Defiance: Defiance City School District Franklin: Educational Service Center of Central Ohio Ohio Office of the Governor Southwestern City School District The Charles School at the Ohio Dominican University WOSU Public Media Zenith Academy* Hamilton: Cincinnati Leadership Academy King Academy Hancock: Findlay City School District Hardin: Kenton City School District Henry: Henry Democratic Party Napoleon Area City School District Hocking: Laurel Township Holmes: West Holmes Local School District Lake: Lake Democratic Party Lawrence: Lawrence County Joint Vocational School District Licking: Licking Heights Local School District North Folk Local School District Lorain: Midview Local School District Lucas: Bennett Venture Academy Lucas County Correctional Treatment Facility Northwest Ohio Educational Council Self-Insurance Pool Program Winterfield Venture Academy Madison: London Academy Mahoning: Mahoning County Agricultural Society* The Mollie Kessler School Marion: River Valley Local School District Meigs: Meigs Metropolitan Housing Authority Montgomery: Dayton Early College Academy Morrow: Highland Local School District Perry: Crooksville Exempted Village School District Portage: Southeast Local School District Putnam: Putnam Republican Party Richland: Richland Democratic Party Scioto: Sciotoville Elementary Academy Valley Local School District Washington-Nile Local School District Summit: Cuyahoga Falls City School District Trumbull: Weathersfield Local School District Wayne: Triway Local School District

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,700 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

