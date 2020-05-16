Audit Releases for Thursday, March 28
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, March 28, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Allen:
|Allen County Schools Health Benefit Plan
|Ashland:
|Ashland Public Library
|Ashtabula:
|Ashtabula Democratic Party Ashtabula Republican Party Grand Valley Local School District
|Clark:
|Greenon Local School District
|Clermont:
|Clermont Republican Party
|Crawford:
|Galion City School District
|Cuyahoga:
|Maple Heights City School District Parma City School District
|Defiance:
|Defiance City School District
|Franklin:
|Educational Service Center of Central Ohio Ohio Office of the Governor Southwestern City School District The Charles School at the Ohio Dominican University WOSU Public Media Zenith Academy*
|Hamilton:
|Cincinnati Leadership Academy King Academy
|Hancock:
|Findlay City School District
|Hardin:
|Kenton City School District
|Henry:
|Henry Democratic Party Napoleon Area City School District
|Hocking:
|Laurel Township
|Holmes:
|West Holmes Local School District
|Lake:
|Lake Democratic Party
|Lawrence:
|Lawrence County Joint Vocational School District
|Licking:
|Licking Heights Local School District North Folk Local School District
|Lorain:
|Midview Local School District
|Lucas:
|Bennett Venture Academy Lucas County Correctional Treatment Facility Northwest Ohio Educational Council Self-Insurance Pool Program Winterfield Venture Academy
|Madison:
|London Academy
|Mahoning:
|Mahoning County Agricultural Society* The Mollie Kessler School
|Marion:
|River Valley Local School District
|Meigs:
|Meigs Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Montgomery:
|Dayton Early College Academy
|Morrow:
|Highland Local School District
|Perry:
|Crooksville Exempted Village School District
|Portage:
|Southeast Local School District
|Putnam:
|Putnam Republican Party
|Richland:
|Richland Democratic Party
|Scioto:
|Sciotoville Elementary Academy Valley Local School District Washington-Nile Local School District
|Summit:
|Cuyahoga Falls City School District
|Trumbull:
|Weathersfield Local School District
|Wayne:
|Triway Local School District
###
The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,700 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.
Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111