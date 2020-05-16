Audit Releases for Tuesday, April 2

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, April 2, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen: Allen County Democratic Party Ashland: Ashland County Democratic Party Ashland County Republican Party Ashtabula: Ashtabula County Schools Council of Governments Butler: Butler County Educational Service Center Talawanda School District Clark: Clark County Democratic Party Clermont: Batavia Local School District Columbiana: Wellsville Local School District Coshocton: Coshocton County Republican Party Crawford: Crawford County Democratic Party Cuyahoga: Bella Academy of Excellence Harvard Avenue Community School Imagine Cleveland Academy Darke: Darke County Republican Party Fairfield: Rushcreek Township South Central Ohio Insurance Consortium Franklin: Renaissance Academy State of Ohio Single Audit Guernsey: Guernsey County Republican Party Hamilton: Hamilton County General Health District International College Preparatory Academy-2008* International College Preparatory Academy-2009* Wyoming City School District Highland: Lynchburg-Clay Local School District Licking: Licking County Board of Developmental Disabilities Logan: Mental Health, Drug and Alcohol Service Board of Locan and Champaign Counties Ohio Hi-Point Joint Vocational School District Lorain: Lorain County Democratic Party Lorain County Republican Party Madison: London City School District Mahoning: Eastgate Regional Council of Governments Mahoning County School Employees Insurance Consortium Sebring Local School District Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority Marion: Marion County Democratic Party Marion County Republican Party Montgomery: Klepinger Community School Mad River Local Schools Vandalia-Butler City School District Morrow: Canaan Township Muskingum: Muskingum Family and Children First Council Noble: Caldwell Exempted Village School District Ross: Ross County Democratic Party Scioto: Portsmouth Public Library Sciotoville Community School Stark: Canton City School District Imagine Schools on Superior Summit: Imagine Akron Academy Van Wert: Van Wert City School District* Warren: Little Miami Local School District Warren County Port Authority-2010 Warren County Port Authority-2011 Wayne: Wayne County Schools Career Center

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,700 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111