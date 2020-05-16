Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Releases for Tuesday, April 2

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, April 2, 2013.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Allen: Allen County Democratic Party
Ashland: Ashland County Democratic Party Ashland County Republican Party
Ashtabula: Ashtabula County Schools Council of Governments
Butler: Butler County Educational Service Center Talawanda School District
Clark: Clark County Democratic Party
Clermont: Batavia Local School District
Columbiana: Wellsville Local School District
Coshocton: Coshocton County Republican Party
Crawford: Crawford County Democratic Party
Cuyahoga: Bella Academy of Excellence Harvard Avenue Community School Imagine Cleveland Academy
Darke: Darke County Republican Party
Fairfield: Rushcreek Township South Central Ohio Insurance Consortium
Franklin: Renaissance Academy State of Ohio Single Audit
Guernsey: Guernsey County Republican Party
Hamilton: Hamilton County General Health District International College Preparatory Academy-2008* International College Preparatory Academy-2009* Wyoming City School District
Highland: Lynchburg-Clay Local School District
Licking: Licking County Board of Developmental Disabilities
Logan: Mental Health, Drug and Alcohol Service Board of Locan and Champaign Counties Ohio Hi-Point Joint Vocational School District
Lorain: Lorain County Democratic Party Lorain County Republican Party
Madison: London City School District
Mahoning: Eastgate Regional Council of Governments Mahoning County School Employees Insurance Consortium Sebring Local School District Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority
Marion: Marion County Democratic Party Marion County Republican Party
Montgomery: Klepinger Community School Mad River Local Schools Vandalia-Butler City School District
Morrow: Canaan Township
Muskingum: Muskingum Family and Children First Council
Noble: Caldwell Exempted Village School District
Ross: Ross County Democratic Party
Scioto: Portsmouth Public Library Sciotoville Community School
Stark: Canton City School District Imagine Schools on Superior
Summit: Imagine Akron Academy
Van Wert: Van Wert City School District*
Warren: Little Miami Local School District Warren County Port Authority-2010 Warren County Port Authority-2011
Wayne: Wayne County Schools Career Center

 

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,700 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

