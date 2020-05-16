Audit Releases for Thursday, April 4

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, April 4, 2013.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Allen: Apollo Career Center
Brown: Brown County Educational Service Center-2011 Brown County Educational Service Center-2012 Mt.Orab Port Authority
Clark: Clark County Board of Developmental Disabilities
Coshocton: Coshocton County Sheriff's Office*
Crawford: Bucyrus City School District
Cuyahoga: Cleveland Academy of Scholarship, Technology and Leadership Enterprise Cleveland Community School Cleveland Municipal School District Villaview Community School
Darke: Brown Township Darke County Democratic Party
Delaware: Berlin Township
Franklin: Columbus City School District* Jama and Sulub Home Health Care, LLC.* Treasurer of State of Ohio
Greene: Beavercreek City School District
Guernsey: Rolling Hills Local School District
Hamilton: Deer Park Community City School District Finneytown Local School District Hamilton County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board
Harrison: Conotton Valley Union Local School District
Highland: Highland County Financial Condition
Huron: Bellevue City School District
Licking: Career and Technology Education Centers
Lucas: Clay Avenue Community School Madison Avenue School of Arts
Mahoning: Jackson Milton Local School District South Range Local School District Springfield Local School District
Mercer: Mercer County Republican Party
Pickaway: Westfall Local School District
Portage: Waterloo Local School District
Seneca: Fostoria City School District North Central Ohio Educational Service Center
Summit: Akron City School District Barberton City School District
Trumbull: Bloomfield Mespo Local School District Howland Local School District Northeast Ohio Community Alternative Program
Union: Union County Democratic Party
Van Wert: Van Wert County Democratic Party Village of Elgin
Warren: Warren County Democratic Party Warren County Republican Party

 

 

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost's office is responsible for auditing over 5,700 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

