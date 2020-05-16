Columbus City Schools Audit Released

Columbus – Nearly $28,000 in findings for recovery, $46,546 in federal questioned costs, and inaccurate attendance data were identified in the regular financial audit of the Columbus City School District released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost. “It is clear that major improvements must be made at the Columbus City Schools,” Auditor Yost said. “Sound decisions about our children’s education depend on accurate records and a watchful eye over taxpayer dollars.” Former Area Treasurer Tina Dorsey was responsible for collecting revenues from select district schools and preparing the money for deposit into the district’s bank account. Receipts totaling $27,796 at five district schools were not deposited into the district’s bank account or recorded into the accounting system. A finding for recovery in the total amount of $27,796 was issued against Dorsey. The finding will be referred to the Franklin County Prosecutor. Of the total amount unaccounted for, 50 pay-ins totaling $27,340 were revenues from East High School. Included in the unaccounted-for receipts for East High School is a $3,051 transaction that was fictitiously recorded as a deposit entry to the school’s armored car service bank collection log. Federal questioned costs related to the Title I Grants and Race to the Top funds totaled $46,546, with projected questioned costs of $269,646. Projected questioned costs are determined when, based on a sampling of records, actual questioned costs total more than $10,000. This matter is being referred to the Ohio Department of Education. The audit also addresses the district’s attendance issues. Testing of Average Daily Membership (ADM) counts determined that the information submitted to the Ohio Department of Education was inaccurate. The audit recommends that the district establish formal procedures requiring completion and maintenance of enrollment forms, withdrawal forms, and appropriate documentation supporting attendance events.? Special audits of the Columbus City School District concerning attendance data and the Supplemental Educational Services program are ongoing. A full copy of this audit may be accessed online.

