Ambulette Company Owes $443,000 to Ohio Medicaid

Columbus – Providing transportation without first getting necessary doctors’ permission is among $443,000 in recommended Medicaid findings against Summit County-based provider Community Care on Wheels, according to an audit released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

“If it’s public money, document it or lose it,” Yost said. “Medicaid provides vital services, but it can do that only when we make sure it goes where it’s needed most.”

Community Care on Wheels provides ambulette transport services for Medicaid-eligible patients who require assistance. The audit examined 406 instances of transportation services and found 561 compliance failures, resulting in overpayment by Ohio Medicaid in the amount of $376,340 between Sept. 1, 2008 and June 30, 2010. With interest of $66,565, the total due is $442,905.

Ambulette services are available only to wheelchair-bound patients and may be provided only when doctors have completed a certificate of medical need. Transport providers may be reimbursed from public money only if the driver and attendants are certified and maintain contemporaneous trip records showing mileage, pick up and drop off locations and time, vehicle used and driver name, and other incidental information.

The Auditor of State’s office performs audits of Medicaid providers to ensure compliance with reimbursement rules and to confirm that services billed to Ohio Medicaid are properly documented and consistent with professional standards of care; medical necessity; and sound fiscal, business, or medical practices.

A full copy of this audit can be found online.

