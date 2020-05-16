Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Releases for Thursday, April 11

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, April 11, 2013.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Ashtabula: Ashtabula Technical and Career Center
Auglaize: New Knoxville Local School District
Belmont: Bellaire Public Library
Butler: Monroe Local School District
Champaign: Champaign County Democratic Party Champaign County Republican Party
Columbiana: Salem City School District
Fairfield: Hunter's Run Conservancy District
Franklin: Zenith Academy East
Geauga: Geauga-Ashtabula-Portage Partnership, Inc. Geauga County Republican Party
Greene: Greene County Democratic Party Silvercreek Township
Jefferson: Toronto City School District
Knox: Knox County Democratic Party Morris Township
Lucas: Autism Model School Imani Learning Academy
Madison: Madison County Democratic Party Madison County Republican Party
Montgomery: Dayton Metropolitan Housing Authority West Carrollton City School District
Muskingum: Muskingum County Board of Developmental Disabilities
Ottawa: Port Clinton City School District
Paulding: Paulding County Democratic Party Paulding County Republican Party
Sandusky: Sandusky County Democratic Party
Union: Pleasant Valley Joint District
Warren: Mason Public Library
Williams: Williams County Republican Party

 

 

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,700 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

