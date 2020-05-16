Audit Releases for Thursday, April 11

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, April 11, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashtabula: Ashtabula Technical and Career Center Auglaize: New Knoxville Local School District Belmont: Bellaire Public Library Butler: Monroe Local School District Champaign: Champaign County Democratic Party Champaign County Republican Party Columbiana: Salem City School District Fairfield: Hunter's Run Conservancy District Franklin: Zenith Academy East Geauga: Geauga-Ashtabula-Portage Partnership, Inc. Geauga County Republican Party Greene: Greene County Democratic Party Silvercreek Township Jefferson: Toronto City School District Knox: Knox County Democratic Party Morris Township Lucas: Autism Model School Imani Learning Academy Madison: Madison County Democratic Party Madison County Republican Party Montgomery: Dayton Metropolitan Housing Authority West Carrollton City School District Muskingum: Muskingum County Board of Developmental Disabilities Ottawa: Port Clinton City School District Paulding: Paulding County Democratic Party Paulding County Republican Party Sandusky: Sandusky County Democratic Party Union: Pleasant Valley Joint District Warren: Mason Public Library Williams: Williams County Republican Party

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,700 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

