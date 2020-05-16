Audit Releases for Thursday, April 11
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, April 11, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Ashtabula:
|Ashtabula Technical and Career Center
|Auglaize:
|New Knoxville Local School District
|Belmont:
|Bellaire Public Library
|Butler:
|Monroe Local School District
|Champaign:
|Champaign County Democratic Party Champaign County Republican Party
|Columbiana:
|Salem City School District
|Fairfield:
|Hunter's Run Conservancy District
|Franklin:
|Zenith Academy East
|Geauga:
|Geauga-Ashtabula-Portage Partnership, Inc. Geauga County Republican Party
|Greene:
|Greene County Democratic Party Silvercreek Township
|Jefferson:
|Toronto City School District
|Knox:
|Knox County Democratic Party Morris Township
|Lucas:
|Autism Model School Imani Learning Academy
|Madison:
|Madison County Democratic Party Madison County Republican Party
|Montgomery:
|Dayton Metropolitan Housing Authority West Carrollton City School District
|Muskingum:
|Muskingum County Board of Developmental Disabilities
|Ottawa:
|Port Clinton City School District
|Paulding:
|Paulding County Democratic Party Paulding County Republican Party
|Sandusky:
|Sandusky County Democratic Party
|Union:
|Pleasant Valley Joint District
|Warren:
|Mason Public Library
|Williams:
|Williams County Republican Party
