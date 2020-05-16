Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Releases for Thursday, April 18

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, April 18, 2013.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Allen: Allen County Republican Party
Belmont: Belmont County Democratic Party
Clermont: Clermont County Democratic Party
Coshocton: Coshocton County Democratic Party Coshocton Public Library New Castle Township Washington Library
Crawford: Chatfield Township
Erie: Huron Township
Greene: Xenia Township-City of Xenia Joint Economic Development District
Hamilton: Alliance Academy of Cincinnati Orion Academy
Hancock: Hancock County Educational Service Center-2011 Hancock County Educational Service Center-2012
Hardin: Hardin County Republican Party
Henry: Washington Township
Hocking: Hocking County Financial Condition Logan-Hocking County District Library
Holmes: Holmes County Democratic Party
Jackson: Jackson County Republican Party
Lawrence: Lawrence County Democratic Party Lawrence County Republican Party
Madison: Madison County Financial Condition
Medina: Guilford Township
Mercer: Lakefield Airport Authority Mercer County District Library
Monroe: Adams Township Center Township
Montgomery: Emerson Academy of Dayton Pathway School of Discovery
Pickaway: Village of Darbyville
Portage: Ravenna Township
Richland: Richland County Republican Party
Ross: Union Township
Scioto: Bloom-Vernon Local School District
Tuscarawas: Dover Public Library
Union: Marysville Exempted Village School District Village of Unionville Center
Van Wert: Pleasant Township Village of Venedocia
Washington: Marietta Township
Wayne: Village of Burbank

 

 

###

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,700 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

