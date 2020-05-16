Audit Releases for Thursday, April 18
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, April 18, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Allen:
|Allen County Republican Party
|Belmont:
|Belmont County Democratic Party
|Clermont:
|Clermont County Democratic Party
|Coshocton:
|Coshocton County Democratic Party Coshocton Public Library New Castle Township Washington Library
|Crawford:
|Chatfield Township
|Erie:
|Huron Township
|Greene:
|Xenia Township-City of Xenia Joint Economic Development District
|Hamilton:
|Alliance Academy of Cincinnati Orion Academy
|Hancock:
|Hancock County Educational Service Center-2011 Hancock County Educational Service Center-2012
|Hardin:
|Hardin County Republican Party
|Henry:
|Washington Township
|Hocking:
|Hocking County Financial Condition Logan-Hocking County District Library
|Holmes:
|Holmes County Democratic Party
|Jackson:
|Jackson County Republican Party
|Lawrence:
|Lawrence County Democratic Party Lawrence County Republican Party
|Madison:
|Madison County Financial Condition
|Medina:
|Guilford Township
|Mercer:
|Lakefield Airport Authority Mercer County District Library
|Monroe:
|Adams Township Center Township
|Montgomery:
|Emerson Academy of Dayton Pathway School of Discovery
|Pickaway:
|Village of Darbyville
|Portage:
|Ravenna Township
|Richland:
|Richland County Republican Party
|Ross:
|Union Township
|Scioto:
|Bloom-Vernon Local School District
|Tuscarawas:
|Dover Public Library
|Union:
|Marysville Exempted Village School District Village of Unionville Center
|Van Wert:
|Pleasant Township Village of Venedocia
|Washington:
|Marietta Township
|Wayne:
|Village of Burbank
The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,700 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.
