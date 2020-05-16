Audit Releases for Thursday, April 18

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, April 18, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen: Allen County Republican Party Belmont: Belmont County Democratic Party Clermont: Clermont County Democratic Party Coshocton: Coshocton County Democratic Party Coshocton Public Library New Castle Township Washington Library Crawford: Chatfield Township Erie: Huron Township Greene: Xenia Township-City of Xenia Joint Economic Development District Hamilton: Alliance Academy of Cincinnati Orion Academy Hancock: Hancock County Educational Service Center-2011 Hancock County Educational Service Center-2012 Hardin: Hardin County Republican Party Henry: Washington Township Hocking: Hocking County Financial Condition Logan-Hocking County District Library Holmes: Holmes County Democratic Party Jackson: Jackson County Republican Party Lawrence: Lawrence County Democratic Party Lawrence County Republican Party Madison: Madison County Financial Condition Medina: Guilford Township Mercer: Lakefield Airport Authority Mercer County District Library Monroe: Adams Township Center Township Montgomery: Emerson Academy of Dayton Pathway School of Discovery Pickaway: Village of Darbyville Portage: Ravenna Township Richland: Richland County Republican Party Ross: Union Township Scioto: Bloom-Vernon Local School District Tuscarawas: Dover Public Library Union: Marysville Exempted Village School District Village of Unionville Center Van Wert: Pleasant Township Village of Venedocia Washington: Marietta Township Wayne: Village of Burbank

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,700 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111