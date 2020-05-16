Audit Releases for Tuesday, April 23
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, April 23, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
|Allen:
|Bath Township Delphos City School District
|Ashland:
|Montgomery Township
|Athens:
|Hocking Conservancy District Southeastern Ohio Voluntary Education Cooperative
|Belmont:
|Morristown Park District
|Butler:
|Middletown Preparatory and Fitness Academy-2011 Middletown Preparatory and Fitness Academy-2012 Monroe Local School District
|Champaign:
|Adams Township
|Clark:
|Harmony Township
|Clermont:
|Clermont County Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Cuyahoga:
|Cleveland Academy of Scholarship, Technology, and Leadership Enterprise* (Special Audit) Norma Self Insurance Pool, Inc.
|Darke:
|Darke Metropolitan Housing Authority Greenmound Union Cemetery District
|Fayette:
|Perry Township Union Township
|Franklin:
|Central Ohio Risk Management Association Self-Insurance Pool, Inc. Ohio Department of Youth Services Virtual Community School of Ohio
|Gallia:
|Gallia County Democratic Party
|Greene:
|Greene County Republican Party
|Hancock:
|Hasson Joint Union Cemetery Orange Township
|Highland:
|Concord Township*
|Holmes:
|Holmes County Republican Party
|Lawrence:
|Rock Hill Local School District
|Lorain:
|Clearview Local School District
|Lucas:
|Lucas County Democratic Party
|Meigs:
|Southern Local School District
|Montgomery:
|Dayton City School District Dayton Leadership Academies-Dayton Liberty Campus Dayton Leadership Academies-Dayton View Campus Dayton/Montgomery County Convention and Visitors Bureau
|Morrow:
|Cardington Township Morrow County Democratic Party*
|Muskingum:
|Adams Township Muskingum County Library System Village of Adamsville Washington Township
|Noble:
|Enoch Township
|Paulding:
|Village of Haviland
|Pickaway:
|Circleville Township Jackson Township
|Putnam:
|Village of Leipsic
|Richland:
|Village of Butler Village of Lexington
|Ross:
|Concord Township Southern Ohio Council of Government
|Seneca:
|Seneca County Republican Party
|Shelby:
|Houston Joint Ambulance District Village of Kettlersville Village of Lockington
|Summit:
|Nordonia Hills City School District(Performance Audit)
|Union:
|Jackson Township
|Van Wert:
|Jackson Township
|Warren:
|Community Correctional Center of Butler, Clermont and Warren Counties
|Williams:
|Montpelier Public Library West Buffalo Joint Township Cemetery Williams County District Board of Health
|Wyandot:
|Antrim Eden Nevada Joint Cemetery
