Audit Releases for Tuesday, April 23

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, April 23, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen: Bath Township Delphos City School District Ashland: Montgomery Township Athens: Hocking Conservancy District Southeastern Ohio Voluntary Education Cooperative Belmont: Morristown Park District Butler: Middletown Preparatory and Fitness Academy-2011 Middletown Preparatory and Fitness Academy-2012 Monroe Local School District Champaign: Adams Township Clark: Harmony Township Clermont: Clermont County Metropolitan Housing Authority Cuyahoga: Cleveland Academy of Scholarship, Technology, and Leadership Enterprise* (Special Audit) Norma Self Insurance Pool, Inc. Darke: Darke Metropolitan Housing Authority Greenmound Union Cemetery District Fayette: Perry Township Union Township Franklin: Central Ohio Risk Management Association Self-Insurance Pool, Inc. Ohio Department of Youth Services Virtual Community School of Ohio Gallia: Gallia County Democratic Party Greene: Greene County Republican Party Hancock: Hasson Joint Union Cemetery Orange Township Highland: Concord Township* Holmes: Holmes County Republican Party Lawrence: Rock Hill Local School District Lorain: Clearview Local School District Lucas: Lucas County Democratic Party Meigs: Southern Local School District Montgomery: Dayton City School District Dayton Leadership Academies-Dayton Liberty Campus Dayton Leadership Academies-Dayton View Campus Dayton/Montgomery County Convention and Visitors Bureau Morrow: Cardington Township Morrow County Democratic Party* Muskingum: Adams Township Muskingum County Library System Village of Adamsville Washington Township Noble: Enoch Township Paulding: Village of Haviland Pickaway: Circleville Township Jackson Township Putnam: Village of Leipsic Richland: Village of Butler Village of Lexington Ross: Concord Township Southern Ohio Council of Government Seneca: Seneca County Republican Party Shelby: Houston Joint Ambulance District Village of Kettlersville Village of Lockington Summit: Nordonia Hills City School District(Performance Audit) Union: Jackson Township Van Wert: Jackson Township Warren: Community Correctional Center of Butler, Clermont and Warren Counties Williams: Montpelier Public Library West Buffalo Joint Township Cemetery Williams County District Board of Health Wyandot: Antrim Eden Nevada Joint Cemetery

