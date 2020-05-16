Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Releases for Tuesday, April 23

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, April 23, 2013.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Allen: Bath Township Delphos City School District
Ashland: Montgomery Township
Athens: Hocking Conservancy District Southeastern Ohio Voluntary Education Cooperative
Belmont: Morristown Park District
Butler: Middletown Preparatory and Fitness Academy-2011 Middletown Preparatory and Fitness Academy-2012 Monroe Local School District
Champaign: Adams Township
Clark: Harmony Township
Clermont: Clermont County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Cuyahoga: Cleveland Academy of Scholarship, Technology, and Leadership Enterprise* (Special Audit) Norma Self Insurance Pool, Inc.
Darke: Darke Metropolitan Housing Authority Greenmound Union Cemetery District
Fayette: Perry Township Union Township
Franklin: Central Ohio Risk Management Association Self-Insurance Pool, Inc. Ohio Department of Youth Services Virtual Community School of Ohio
Gallia: Gallia County Democratic Party
Greene: Greene County Republican Party
Hancock: Hasson Joint Union Cemetery Orange Township
Highland: Concord Township*
Holmes: Holmes County Republican Party
Lawrence: Rock Hill Local School District
Lorain: Clearview Local School District
Lucas: Lucas County Democratic Party
Meigs: Southern Local School District
Montgomery: Dayton City School District Dayton Leadership Academies-Dayton Liberty Campus Dayton Leadership Academies-Dayton View Campus Dayton/Montgomery County Convention and Visitors Bureau
Morrow: Cardington Township Morrow County Democratic Party*
Muskingum: Adams Township Muskingum County Library System Village of Adamsville Washington Township
Noble: Enoch Township
Paulding: Village of Haviland
Pickaway: Circleville Township Jackson Township
Putnam: Village of Leipsic
Richland: Village of Butler Village of Lexington
Ross: Concord Township Southern Ohio Council of Government
Seneca: Seneca County Republican Party
Shelby: Houston Joint Ambulance District Village of Kettlersville Village of Lockington
Summit: Nordonia Hills City School District(Performance Audit)
Union: Jackson Township
Van Wert: Jackson Township
Warren: Community Correctional Center of Butler, Clermont and Warren Counties
Williams: Montpelier Public Library West Buffalo Joint Township Cemetery Williams County District Board of Health
Wyandot: Antrim Eden Nevada Joint Cemetery

 

 

###

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,700 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

