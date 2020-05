Audit Releases for Thursday, May 9

Adams: Adams County Public Library

Allen: Bluffton Public Library Lima/Allen County Convention and Visitors Bureau North Central Ohio Solid Waste Management District

Ashland: Ashland County District Board of Health Perry Township

Ashtabula: Loudonville Public Library

Athens: Athens City-County General Health District Le-Ax Regional Water District Village of Buchtel

Auglaize: Auglaize County Democratic Party Auglaize County Public District Library Duchouquet Township Village of New Knoxville

Belmont: Belmont County Mental Health and Recovery Board Cumberland Trail Fire District Union Township Park District Village of Bellaire Wayne Township York Township

Butler: Behavioral Health Generations

Carroll: Carroll County Park District

Champaign: Champaign County District Board of Health Goshen Township Northeast Champaign Fire District

Clinton: Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities Vernon Township

Columbiana: Columbiana County Engineer* Southern Local School District

Coshocton: Tuscarawas Township Village of Plainfield

Crawford: Crestline Public Library

Cuyahoga: Broadway Academy City of Strongsville Cleveland College Preparatory School Dow Leadership Institute Global Village Academy Hope Academy Northwest Campus New Day Academy Boarding and Day School Northeast Ohio College Preparatory School Ohio Schools Council-2011 Ohio Schools Council-2012 Pearl Academy Suburban Health Consortium The Metrohealth Foundation Inc. University of Cleveland Preparatory School Warrensville Heights City School District Woodland Academy

Darke: Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities Hollansburg Union Cemetery District Village of New Weston Village of Union City

Defiance: Defiance County Family and Children First Council Northwest Ohio Waiver Administrative Council of Government

Delaware: Marlboro Township

Erie: Erie County Democratic Party Erie County Republican Party Library Association of Sandusky Village of Berlin Heights

Fairfield: Hocking Township

Fayette: Concord Township Marion Township

Franklin: City of Columbus Columbus Baseball Team, Inc. DBA Columbus Clippers Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility Franklin County Convention Facilities Authority Franklin Park Conservatory Joint Recreation District Gahanna Convention and Visitors Bureau Greater Columbus Convention and Visitors Bureau Life Skills Center of Columbus North Oakstone Community School Ohio Water Development Authority Patriot Preparatory Academy Westside Academy

Fulton: Fulton County Democratic Party Fulton County Republican Party

Gallia: Community Improvement Corporation of Gallia County Gallia County District Library Gallia County Family and Children First Council Jefferson Township

Geauga: Village of Burton

Guernsey: Guernsey County Family and Children First Council Guernsey County Port Authority Jefferson Township Village of Byesville Westland Township Wills Township

Hamilton: Green Township-2011 Green Township-2012 Life Skills Center of Cincinnati Life Skills Center of Hamilton County Riverside Community School, Inc.

Hancock: Eagle Township Van Buren Township

Hardin: Cessna Township Grove Cemetery Association Hardin County Airport Authority Hardin County Democratic Party

Henry: Woodlawn Union Cemetery

Holmes: Village of Millersburg

Huron: Huron County Democratic Party Huron County Republican Party Norwalk City School District Townsend Township

Jackson: Jackson Metropolitan Housing Authority

Jefferson: Jefferson Belmont Regional Solid Waste Authority Jefferson County Democratic Party Jefferson County Family and Children First Council

Knox: Clay Township Knox County District Board of Health

Lawrence: Ironton Metropolitan Housing Authority Lawrence County Schools Council of Governments

Licking: Alexandria Public Library Homer Public Library

Logan: Richland Township Village of Belle Center

Lorain: City of Elyria(Performance Audit) Lake Erie Educational Computer Association Life Skills Center of Elyria

Lucas: Life Skills Center of Toledo Phoenix Academy Polly Fox Academy Toledo Preparatory Academy Toledo School for the Arts

Madison: London Metropolitan Housing Authority

Mahoning: Boardman Local School District Life Skills Center of Youngstown Mahoning County Community Based Correctional Facility Mohoning County Democratic Party Mahoning County High School Mahoning Valley Opportunity Center

Marion: Tri-Rivers Joint Vocational School District Village of Caledonia

Medina: Village of Gloria Glens Park

Meigs: Leading Creek Conservancy District

Mercer: Southwest Mercer Fire District

Miami: Bradford Public Library Miami County Public Health District Newbury Township Troy-Miami County Public Library

Monroe: Malaga Township Village of Antioch Village of Graysville Village of Stafford

Montgomery: Butler Township-City of Dayton Joint Economic Development District Jefferson Regional Water Authority Jefferson Township Local School District Montgomery County Democratic Party Wright Memorial Public Library

Morrow: Morrow County Agricultural Society Morrow County Family and Children First Council Perry Township Village of Marengo

Muskingum: Highland Township Rich Hill Township

Noble: Caldwell Public Library Stock Township

Ottawa: Ottawa County Agricultural Society Clay Township Ottawa County Democratic Party Ottawa County Republican Party

Paulding: Antwerp Carryall Township Cemetery Crane Township Village of Melrose(Fiscal Emergency Termination)

Perry: Rushcreek Conservancy District

Pike: Benton Township Camp Creek Township Jackson Township Mifflin Township

Portage: Brimfield Township*

Preble: Harrison Township Preble County District Library Village of West Alexandria

Putnam: Village of Cloverdale

Richland: Mansfield and Richland County Convention and Visitors Bureau Perry Township Sandusky Township

Ross: Huntington Township Paint Valley Local School District

Scioto: Scioto County District Board of Health Scioto County Family and Children First Council Southern Ohio Growth Partnership, Inc. and Affiliates

Seneca: Old Fort Local School District-2011 Old Fort Local School District-2012

Shelby: Fort Loramie Joint Ambulance District Jackson Township Orange Township Shelby County Family and Children First Council Turtle Creek Township Washington Township West Central Ohio Network Council of Government

Stark: Life Skills Center of Canton Stark County Agricultural Society Stark County Democratic Party Sugar Creek Township Village of Minerva Washington Township

Summit: Barberton Public Library Coventry Township Life Skills Center of North Akron

Trumbull: Maplewood Local School District Newton Falls Public Library Trumbull County Democratic Party Trumbull County Republican Party

Tuscarawas: Tuscarawas County Convention and Visitors Bureau Tuscarawas County Democratic Party Tuscawaras County Public Library Village of Strasburg

Union: Union County Agricultural Society Washington Township

Van Wert: Van Wert County Agricultural Society Van Wert County Republican Party Washington Township

Warren: Lebanon City School District Mary L. Cook Public Library Salem Township Public Library

Wayne: Beacon Hill Community School