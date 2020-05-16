Village of Melrose Released from Fiscal Emergency

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost today released the Village of Melrose (Paulding County) from fiscal emergency, a status it has held since 2008.

The Village of Melrose was placed in fiscal emergency on December 17, 2008 due to deficit fund balances in two funds and a treasury deficit.

To eliminate its fiscal emergency status, the Village of Melrose enacted a one percent income tax increase in 2010 to increase revenue by $18,000 annually, as well as a $5 permissive license tax to generate an additional $1,000 annually. The village also sold some of its equipment for $8,600. By turning off approximately half of its street lights, the village saves approximately $2,945 each year.

To be released from fiscal emergency, the Village of Melrose met the following criteria:

Adopted and implemented an effective financial accounting and reporting system;



Corrected or eliminated all of the fiscal emergency conditions and no new conditions have occurred, and it appears that, based on its five-year forecast, the Village of Melrose will remain out of fiscal emergency during the forecast period;



Met the major objectives of the financial recovery plan; and



Prepared a five-year forecast in accordance with standards issued by the Auditor of State, and the opinion expressed by the Auditor of State is “nonadverse.”

A full copy of this fiscal emergency termination may be accessed online.

