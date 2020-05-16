Performance Audit of Elyria Finds $6.7 Million in Potential Savings

Columbus – As much as $6.7 million could be saved by the City of Elyria through the implementation of 23 recommendations outlined in a performance audit released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost. Auditor Yost announced the results of the audit with Elyria Mayor Holly Brinda today in a press conference.

“We do dollars and cents, but there is more to life than money,” Auditor Yost said. “City officials will need to make the policy decisions that are best for Elyria’s citizens, as well as their pocketbooks.”

The performance audit provided a total of 23 recommendations with potential cost savings of $6,745,240. Replacing outdated water meters would reduce the amount of lost water, which could save the city as much as $1,130,575. By creating a joint dispatch center with Lorain County, the city could save an additional $204,960 each year. The outsourcing of residential sanitation services could save the city approximately $1,212,578 annually.

The report recommends the city develop formal energy management and conservation policies and reducing the city’s energy consumption by 10 percent, which could save $180,693 each year. Staff reductions across various departments could save $2,049,766. Reducing the amount of overtime the city pays could save $519,860 annually.

The performance audit commends the city for its efficient and effective income tax collections. When compared to similar entities, Elyria spent less on collections per citizen.

The Auditor of State’s Ohio Performance Team conducts performance audits by request and in cases of fiscal distress of local governments and public school districts. This performance audit of the City of Elyria was requested by city officials. Data for the performance audit was drawn from fiscal years 2011 and 2012.

A full copy of this performance audit may be accessed online.