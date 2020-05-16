Audit Releases for Tuesday, May 14

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, April 23, 2013.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Auglaize: Auglaize County Agricultural Society
Belmont: Richland Township York Township Water Authority
Brown: Brown County Democratic Party Brown County Public Library
Carroll: B&M Joint Ambulance District Center Township
Champaign: Tri-County Regional Jail
Clark: Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau
Clinton: Village of Midland (Fiscal Emergency Termination)
Columbiana: City of Columbiana
Coshocton: Village of West Lafayette White Eyes Township
Darke: Wabash Township
Defiance: Community Improvement Corporation of Defiance County
Erie: Erie Metroparks
Franklin: A+ Arts Academy Life Skills Center of Columbus Southeast Ohio Department of Development Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities Ohio Department of Health Ohio Department of Mental Health Ohio Department of Public Safety Ohio Secretary of State
Hamilton: Hamilton County Republican Party Princeton City School District*
Hancock: Portage Township
Hardin: Village of McGuffey Village of Patterson (Fiscal Emergency Declaration)
Highland: Highland County General Health District
Lawrence: Lawrence Township
Licking: Eden Township St. Albans Township
Mahoning: Mahoning County Republican Party Mahoning Unlimited Classroom Southside Academy Youngstown Central Area Community Improvement Corporation
Marion: Village of Morral (Fiscal Emergency Declaration)
Medina: Hinckley Township
Montgomery: Area 7 Workforce Butler Township-City of Vandalia Joint Economic Development District City of Kettering
Muskingum: Hopewell Township
Noble: Noble Township
Paulding: Auglaize Township
Perry: Village of Glenford*
Pike: Southern Ohio Diversification Initiative
Portage: Falcon Academy of Creative Arts
Richland: Richland County Agricultural Society
Shelby: Loramie Township
Stark: Nimishillen Township Osnaburg Township
Trumbull: Brookfield Local School District (Financial Forecast) Brookfield Local School District (Fiscal Emergency Declaration) Educational Development Cener of Trumbull County Inc.
Tuscarawas: Tuscarawas County Regional Planning Commission Village of Zoar
Warren: Mental Health Recovery Services of Warren and Clinton Counties
Washington: Wesley Township
Williams: Edon Union Cemetery District
Wyandot: Wyandot County General Health District

 

 

###

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,700 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

