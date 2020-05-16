Audit Releases for Tuesday, May 14

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, April 23, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Auglaize: Auglaize County Agricultural Society Belmont: Richland Township York Township Water Authority Brown: Brown County Democratic Party Brown County Public Library Carroll: B&M Joint Ambulance District Center Township Champaign: Tri-County Regional Jail Clark: Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau Clinton: Village of Midland (Fiscal Emergency Termination) Columbiana: City of Columbiana Coshocton: Village of West Lafayette White Eyes Township Darke: Wabash Township Defiance: Community Improvement Corporation of Defiance County Erie: Erie Metroparks Franklin: A+ Arts Academy Life Skills Center of Columbus Southeast Ohio Department of Development Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities Ohio Department of Health Ohio Department of Mental Health Ohio Department of Public Safety Ohio Secretary of State Hamilton: Hamilton County Republican Party Princeton City School District* Hancock: Portage Township Hardin: Village of McGuffey Village of Patterson (Fiscal Emergency Declaration) Highland: Highland County General Health District Lawrence: Lawrence Township Licking: Eden Township St. Albans Township Mahoning: Mahoning County Republican Party Mahoning Unlimited Classroom Southside Academy Youngstown Central Area Community Improvement Corporation Marion: Village of Morral (Fiscal Emergency Declaration) Medina: Hinckley Township Montgomery: Area 7 Workforce Butler Township-City of Vandalia Joint Economic Development District City of Kettering Muskingum: Hopewell Township Noble: Noble Township Paulding: Auglaize Township Perry: Village of Glenford* Pike: Southern Ohio Diversification Initiative Portage: Falcon Academy of Creative Arts Richland: Richland County Agricultural Society Shelby: Loramie Township Stark: Nimishillen Township Osnaburg Township Trumbull: Brookfield Local School District (Financial Forecast) Brookfield Local School District (Fiscal Emergency Declaration) Educational Development Cener of Trumbull County Inc. Tuscarawas: Tuscarawas County Regional Planning Commission Village of Zoar Warren: Mental Health Recovery Services of Warren and Clinton Counties Washington: Wesley Township Williams: Edon Union Cemetery District Wyandot: Wyandot County General Health District

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,700 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111