Village of Morral Placed in Fiscal Emergency

Columbus – Substantial deficit fund balances at the Village of Morral (Marion County) prompted Auditor of State Dave Yost today to place the village in a state of fiscal emergency.

“The task of eliminating deficits will require some difficult decisions,” Auditor Yost said. “My office will be on hand to help develop a plan that will bring fiscal health back to the Village of Morral.”

Morral Mayor Greg Stephens requested that a fiscal analysis be performed by the Auditor of State’s office to determine if the village’s condition justified the declaration of fiscal watch or emergency. The Auditor of State’s Local Government Services section conducted the analysis, and as of December 31, 2012 and January 31, 2013, the Village of Morral was in a state of fiscal emergency due to the existence of one of the six conditions required. The fiscal analysis determined that there were deficit fund balances that totaled $7,120 at December 31, 2012 and $8,370 at January 31, 2013.

For villages and townships with a population of less than 1,000 who are placed in fiscal emergency, the Auditor of State serves as the Financial Supervisor and has all the powers and responsibilities of a Financial Planning and Supervision Commission. At the 2010 census, the Village of Morral’s population was 339. The Auditor of State’s office will help in developing a financial recovery plan for the village, and once a plan is approved, see that it is carried out. The office also provides technical assistance to the village, reviews the village’s existing system of accounting and reporting, and issues a report identifying needed improvements.

A full copy of this fiscal emergency declaration may be accessed online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,700 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact: Carrie Bartunek Press Secretary 614-644-1111