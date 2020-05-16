Village of Patterson Placed in Fiscal Emergency

Columbus – Deficit fund balances, past due accounts payables and treasury deficits prompted Auditor of State Dave Yost today to place the Village of Patterson (Hardin County) in a state of fiscal emergency.

“It’s never easy to face these types of challenges head-on,” Auditor Yost said. “As Patterson begins to make the tough choices to bring back its financial stability, my office is prepared to offer our assistance wherever we can.”

Patterson Mayor Jason Kearns requested that a fiscal analysis be performed by the Auditor of State’s office to determine if the village’s condition justified the declaration of fiscal watch or emergency. The Auditor of State’s Local Government Services section conducted the analysis, and as of December 31, 2012 and January 31, 2013, the Village of Patterson was in a state of fiscal emergency due to the existence of two of the six conditions required.

As of December 31, 2012, the village’s general fund had accounts payable at least 30 days past-due in the amount of $1,936. The village’s general fund had accounts payable at least 60 days past-due in the amount of $1,954 as of January 31, 2013. The general fund also had deficit fund balances of $3,484 and $3,921. The village’s treasury deficit exceeded one-sixth of the treasury receipts by $201 and $1,036 as of the two dates.

For villages and townships with a population of less than 1,000 who are placed in fiscal emergency, the Auditor of State serves as the Financial Supervisor and has all the powers and responsibilities of a Financial Planning and Supervision Commission. At the 2010 census, the Village of Patterson’s population was 139. The Auditor of State’s office will help in developing a financial recovery plan for the village, and once a plan is approved, see that it is carried out. The office also provides technical assistance to the village, reviews the village’s existing system of accounting and reporting, and issues a report identifying needed improvements.

A full copy of this fiscal emergency declaration may be accessed online.