Audit Releases for Thursday, May 16

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, May 16, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashland: Village of Polk Belmont: Barnesville Hutton Memorial Library Crawford: Galion Public Library Cuyahoga: Village of Newburgh Heights Delaware: Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board Franklin: Crittenton Community School Greene: Xenia Community School District Harrison: Village of Deersville Holmes: Washington Township Lawrence: Briggs Lawrence County Public Library Lucas: Ohio School Plan Medina: Cloverleaf Local School District (Performance Audit) Monroe: Ohio Township Morgan: Morgan Family and Children First Council Muskingum: Madison Township Pickaway: Berger Health System Stark: Garfield Academy Union: Memorial Hospital of Union County and Affiliates Vinton: Village of Zaleski Wayne: Wayne County Republican Party Williams: Village of Montpelier Wood: Wood County Agricultural Society

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost's office is responsible for auditing over 5,700 state and local government agencies.

