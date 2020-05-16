Audit Releases for Thursday, May 16
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, May 16, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Ashland:
|Village of Polk
|Belmont:
|Barnesville Hutton Memorial Library
|Crawford:
|Galion Public Library
|Cuyahoga:
|Village of Newburgh Heights
|Delaware:
|Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board
|Franklin:
|Crittenton Community School
|Greene:
|Xenia Community School District
|Harrison:
|Village of Deersville
|Holmes:
|Washington Township
|Lawrence:
|Briggs Lawrence County Public Library
|Lucas:
|Ohio School Plan
|Medina:
|Cloverleaf Local School District (Performance Audit)
|Monroe:
|Ohio Township
|Morgan:
|Morgan Family and Children First Council
|Muskingum:
|Madison Township
|Pickaway:
|Berger Health System
|Stark:
|Garfield Academy
|Union:
|Memorial Hospital of Union County and Affiliates
|Vinton:
|Village of Zaleski
|Wayne:
|Wayne County Republican Party
|Williams:
|Village of Montpelier
|Wood:
|Wood County Agricultural Society
The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,700 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.
