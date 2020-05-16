Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Releases for Thursday, May 16

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, May 16, 2013.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Ashland: Village of Polk
Belmont: Barnesville Hutton Memorial Library
Crawford: Galion Public Library
Cuyahoga: Village of Newburgh Heights
Delaware: Delaware-Morrow Mental Health and Recovery Services Board
Franklin: Crittenton Community School
Greene: Xenia Community School District
Harrison: Village of Deersville
Holmes: Washington Township
Lawrence: Briggs Lawrence County Public Library
Lucas: Ohio School Plan
Medina: Cloverleaf Local School District (Performance Audit)
Monroe: Ohio Township
Morgan: Morgan Family and Children First Council
Muskingum: Madison Township
Pickaway: Berger Health System
Stark: Garfield Academy
Union: Memorial Hospital of Union County and Affiliates
Vinton: Village of Zaleski
Wayne: Wayne County Republican Party
Williams: Village of Montpelier
Wood: Wood County Agricultural Society

 

 

###

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,700 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

