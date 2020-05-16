$333,000 in Potential Savings Found for Cloverleaf Local Schools

Columbus – Bringing benefits more in line with similar districts could save the Cloverleaf Local School District (Medina County) $330,000, according to a performance audit released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

“When you’re in the red, some difficult decisions need to be made,” Auditor Yost said. “Performance audits provide valuable insight to school districts in fiscal distress as they work to balance their books.”

Cloverleaf Local Schools could save approximately $97,000 annually by reducing the maximum sick leave payout. Employees currently receive payment for a maximum 90 days at retirement, which is significantly higher than the 30 days required by Ohio law. An additional $72,600 could be saved each year by increasing classified employee contributions to their health care premiums to 15 percent – up from 12 percent currently. By requiring the use of direct deposit and eliminating paper pay stubs, the district could save $4,800 annually.

The performance audit recognizes the Cloverleaf Local School District’s efforts to save money through a shared service agreement with the Medina City School District. The district was also commended for its effective energy conservation practices and its partnership with the Cloverleaf Rec Center to keep costs low.

The Auditor of State’s Ohio Performance Team conducts performance audits by request and in cases of fiscal distress of local governments, including Ohio public school districts. The performance audit of the district was requested by the Ohio Department of Education to help address projected deficits. The Cloverleaf Local School District was placed in fiscal emergency by the Auditor of State on January 24, 2012.

A full copy of this performance audit may be accessed online.

