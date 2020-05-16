Audit Releases for Tuesday, May 21

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, May 20, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Adams: Adams County Republican Party Ashtabula: Geneva Area City School District Auglaize: Auglaize County Republican Party Logan Township Belmont: Barnesville Exempted Village School District Belmont County Agricultural Society Champaign: Champaign County Transit Commission Clark: Clark County Park District Pike Township Delaware: Village of Ostrander Franklin: Reynoldsburg City School District Highland: Highland County Joint Township Hospital District Lorain: Lagrange Community Improvement Corporation Sheffield Township Madison: Madison County Community Improvement Corporation Medina: Harrisville Township Westfield Township York Township Miami: Pleasant Hill-Newtown Township Joint Fire District Monroe: Seneca Township Switzerland Township Ross: Ross County Agricultural Society Stark: Stark Council of Governments Warren: Warren County Combined Health District Wood: Wood County Port Authority

