Little Miami Local Schools Released from Fiscal Emergency

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost today released the Little Miami Local School District (Warren County) from fiscal emergency, a status it has held since 2010.

“This district and its residents made major sacrifices to get to this day,” Auditor Yost said. “Choices like these are never easy, but because of them, Little Miami’s financial future is more secure.”

The Little Miami Local School District was placed in fiscal emergency on July 13, 2010 due to the inability to submit an acceptable financial recovery plan to eliminate its deficits after it was declared in fiscal watch.

To eliminate its deficits, the district passed a 13.95-mill emergency levy in 2011 to generate approximately $10,639,000 annually. The district also cut 7 certified positions in fiscal years 2011 and 2012, as well as 6 classified positions. The staff reductions save the district approximately $534,000 annually.

A full copy of this fiscal emergency termination may be accessed online.

