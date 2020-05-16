Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 8,930 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,332 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Thursday, May 23

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, May 23, 2013.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Athens: Trimble Township Village of Jacksonville*
Auglaize: Village of Uniopolis
Champaign: Union Township
Crawford: Jefferson Township
Cuyahoga: Village of Linndale*
Darke: Village of Ithica Washington Township
Fairfield: Fairfield County Republican Party
Franklin: Walnut Grove and Flint Union Cemeteries
Hancock: Allen Township
Henry: Monroe Township Pleasant Township
Huron: City of Bellevue (Performance Audit)
Jefferson: Salem Township
Medina: Medina County Agricultural Society
Morrow: Village of Sparta
Muskingum: Village of Fultonham
Noble: Elk Township
Pickaway: Monroe Township Washington Township
Richland: Village of Plymouth
Shelby: Green Township Perry Township Village of Botkins
Stark: Stark County Republican Party Village of East Canton
Trumbull: Hubbard Union Cemetery
Wood: Mid-Century Ambulance District Village of West Millgrove
Wyandot: Antrim Township Mifflin Township

 

 

###

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,700 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

You just read:

Audit Releases for Thursday, May 23

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.