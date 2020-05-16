Audit Releases for Thursday, May 23

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, May 23, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Athens: Trimble Township Village of Jacksonville* Auglaize: Village of Uniopolis Champaign: Union Township Crawford: Jefferson Township Cuyahoga: Village of Linndale* Darke: Village of Ithica Washington Township Fairfield: Fairfield County Republican Party Franklin: Walnut Grove and Flint Union Cemeteries Hancock: Allen Township Henry: Monroe Township Pleasant Township Huron: City of Bellevue (Performance Audit) Jefferson: Salem Township Medina: Medina County Agricultural Society Morrow: Village of Sparta Muskingum: Village of Fultonham Noble: Elk Township Pickaway: Monroe Township Washington Township Richland: Village of Plymouth Shelby: Green Township Perry Township Village of Botkins Stark: Stark County Republican Party Village of East Canton Trumbull: Hubbard Union Cemetery Wood: Mid-Century Ambulance District Village of West Millgrove Wyandot: Antrim Township Mifflin Township

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,700 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

