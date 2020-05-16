Village of Fultonham saves 82 percent of Audit Costs

Columbus –The Village of Fultonham (Muskingum County) saved 82 percent of its traditional audit costs in its first “basic audit,” a new procedure introduced last year by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

“Small governments with limited financial activity can sometimes benefit from streamlined audits,” Yost said. “Basic audits provide savings while still holding local governments accountable for taxpayer dollars.”

The village qualified for the basic audit based on having average annual disbursements of $100,000 or less and having no disqualifying audit concerns as defined by Auditor of State bulletins. The 2011-2012 audit released today cost only $554, compared to the prior audit cost of $3,139—a savings of 82 percent.