Audit Releases for Tuesday, May 28

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, May 28, 2013.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Adams: Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities
Allen: Jackson Township Park District
Ashland: Sullivan Township
Athens: Sandy Creek Valley Water District
Belmont: Belmont County Family and Children First Council
Champaign: Rush Township
Columiana: Columbiana County Democratic Party
Cuyahoga: Cuyahoga Heights Local School District Steve Sanders Academy of Ohio Fraternal Health Care, LLC.
Erie: Berlin Township
Fairfield: Amanda Township Bloom Township
Franklin: Academy of New Media Middle School Angels on Assignment Home Health Agency, LLC. Columbus Regional Airport Authority Columbus Franklin County Finance Authority Ohio Department of Alcohol and Drug Addiction Services Ohio Department of Job and Family Services The River South Authority
Fulton: Village of Archbold
Gallia: Gallia County Agricultural Society
Guernsey: Guernsey County Emergency Management Agency
Hamilton: Impact Academy
Hancock: Findlay-Hancock County Public Library
Hardin: Hardin County Tourist and Convention Bureau
Harrison: Harrison County Republican Party
Hocking: Hocking County Republican Party
Jefferson: East Ohio Correction Center Jefferson County Republican Party
Knox: Knox Metropolitan Housing Agency Monroe Township
Lake: City of Mentor-on-the-Lake
Lucas: Central Academy of Ohio Great Expectations Elementary
Marion: Marion City School District
Monroe: Monroe County Family and Children First Council Village of Clarington
Muskingum: Village of Norwich Wayne Township
Ottawa: Oak Harbor Public Library
Pickaway: Pickaway County
Portage: Village of Brady Lake
Preble: Village of West Elkton (Fiscal Emergency Termination)
Tuscarawas: Twin City Water and Sewer District
Williams: Williams County Family and Children First Council
Wood: Freedom Township
Vinton: Clinton Township

 

 

###

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,700 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

