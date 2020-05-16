Audit Releases for Tuesday, May 28
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, May 28, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Adams:
|Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities
|Allen:
|Jackson Township Park District
|Ashland:
|Sullivan Township
|Athens:
|Sandy Creek Valley Water District
|Belmont:
|Belmont County Family and Children First Council
|Champaign:
|Rush Township
|Columiana:
|Columbiana County Democratic Party
|Cuyahoga:
|Cuyahoga Heights Local School District Steve Sanders Academy of Ohio Fraternal Health Care, LLC.
|Erie:
|Berlin Township
|Fairfield:
|Amanda Township Bloom Township
|Franklin:
|Academy of New Media Middle School Angels on Assignment Home Health Agency, LLC. Columbus Regional Airport Authority Columbus Franklin County Finance Authority Ohio Department of Alcohol and Drug Addiction Services Ohio Department of Job and Family Services The River South Authority
|Fulton:
|Village of Archbold
|Gallia:
|Gallia County Agricultural Society
|Guernsey:
|Guernsey County Emergency Management Agency
|Hamilton:
|Impact Academy
|Hancock:
|Findlay-Hancock County Public Library
|Hardin:
|Hardin County Tourist and Convention Bureau
|Harrison:
|Harrison County Republican Party
|Hocking:
|Hocking County Republican Party
|Jefferson:
|East Ohio Correction Center Jefferson County Republican Party
|Knox:
|Knox Metropolitan Housing Agency Monroe Township
|Lake:
|City of Mentor-on-the-Lake
|Lucas:
|Central Academy of Ohio Great Expectations Elementary
|Marion:
|Marion City School District
|Monroe:
|Monroe County Family and Children First Council Village of Clarington
|Muskingum:
|Village of Norwich Wayne Township
|Ottawa:
|Oak Harbor Public Library
|Pickaway:
|Pickaway County
|Portage:
|Village of Brady Lake
|Preble:
|Village of West Elkton (Fiscal Emergency Termination)
|Tuscarawas:
|Twin City Water and Sewer District
|Williams:
|Williams County Family and Children First Council
|Wood:
|Freedom Township
|Vinton:
|Clinton Township
