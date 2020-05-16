Audit Releases for Tuesday, May 28

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, May 28, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Adams: Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities Allen: Jackson Township Park District Ashland: Sullivan Township Athens: Sandy Creek Valley Water District Belmont: Belmont County Family and Children First Council Champaign: Rush Township Columiana: Columbiana County Democratic Party Cuyahoga: Cuyahoga Heights Local School District Steve Sanders Academy of Ohio Fraternal Health Care, LLC. Erie: Berlin Township Fairfield: Amanda Township Bloom Township Franklin: Academy of New Media Middle School Angels on Assignment Home Health Agency, LLC. Columbus Regional Airport Authority Columbus Franklin County Finance Authority Ohio Department of Alcohol and Drug Addiction Services Ohio Department of Job and Family Services The River South Authority Fulton: Village of Archbold Gallia: Gallia County Agricultural Society Guernsey: Guernsey County Emergency Management Agency Hamilton: Impact Academy Hancock: Findlay-Hancock County Public Library Hardin: Hardin County Tourist and Convention Bureau Harrison: Harrison County Republican Party Hocking: Hocking County Republican Party Jefferson: East Ohio Correction Center Jefferson County Republican Party Knox: Knox Metropolitan Housing Agency Monroe Township Lake: City of Mentor-on-the-Lake Lucas: Central Academy of Ohio Great Expectations Elementary Marion: Marion City School District Monroe: Monroe County Family and Children First Council Village of Clarington Muskingum: Village of Norwich Wayne Township Ottawa: Oak Harbor Public Library Pickaway: Pickaway County Portage: Village of Brady Lake Preble: Village of West Elkton (Fiscal Emergency Termination) Tuscarawas: Twin City Water and Sewer District Williams: Williams County Family and Children First Council Wood: Freedom Township Vinton: Clinton Township

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,700 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111