Ambulette Company Found to Owe Medicaid more than $58,000 for Undocumented Service

Columbus – Franklin County-based ambulette service Angels on Assignment Home Health Agency owes $58,000 to Ohio Medicaid because of inadequate documentation for billed charges, according to an audit released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

“You cannot have a sound Medicaid program unless you have sound proof that service has been rendered,” Yost said. “Every provider needs to understand this: Document your service, or expect not to be paid for it.”

Of 216 transports, the audit found 67 failures to comply with Medicaid documentation requirements, including certificates of medical need (doctors’ prescriptions) and documenting the date, time, place and other mandatory details of service—which is required to help prevent fraud, waste and abuse.

In 56 incidences of service, there was either no certificate of medical need or an invalid one. Additional documentation failures included missing or invalid driver certifications and inaccurate or missing trip documentation.

During a two-and-a-half year period from Jan. 1, 2009 to June 30, 2011, Angels on Assignment billed a total of $271,796.48 in Medicaid-paid charges to the Office of Medical Assistance for the program examined. Of that amount, the audit released today found $53,529 to be improper. With interest in the amount of $5,021.46, the total amount owed to Ohio Medicaid is $58,550.46.

A full copy of this audit can be found online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,700 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact: Carrie Bartunek Press Secretary 614-644-1111