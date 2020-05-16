Audit Releases for Thursday, May 30

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, May 30, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen: Shawnee Township Cemetery Association Athens: Village of Holloway Butler: City of Oxford Carroll: Union Township Darke: Ansonia Area Joint Ambulance District Delaware: Porter Township Holmes: Holmes County Board of Developmental Disabilities Lake: Lake County Financial Condition Lake County General Health District Lake County Landfill Logan: Logan County Republican Party Madison: Canaan Township Mahoning: Smith Township Richland: Lexington Union Cemetery Scioto: Porter Township Stark: Stark County Regional Planning Commission Vinton: Vinton Metropolitan Housing Authority

###

The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,700 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111