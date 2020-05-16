Auglaize County Regional Planning Commission Saves 72 percent of Audit Costs

Columbus –The Auglaize County Regional Planning Commission (Auglaize County) saved 72 percent of its traditional audit costs in its first “basic audit,” a new procedure introduced last year by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

“Small governments with limited financial activity can sometimes benefit from streamlined audits,” Auditor Yost said. “Basic audits provide accountability while allowing more tax dollars to go toward providing the services taxpayers deserve.”

The commission qualified for the basic audit based on having average annual disbursements of $100,000 or less and having no disqualifying audit concerns as defined by Auditor of State bulletins. The 2011-2012 audit released today cost only $410, compared to the prior 2009-2010 audit cost of $1,485—a savings of 72 percent.