Tri-Community Ambulance District Saves 83 percent of Audit Costs

Columbus –The Tri-Community Ambulance District (Huron County) saved 83 percent of its traditional audit costs in its first “basic audit,” a new procedure introduced last year by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

“Basic audits provide accountability and significant savings, allowing more tax dollars to go toward providing the services the taxpayers deserve,” Yost said.

The district qualified for the basic audit based on having average annual disbursements of $100,000 or less and having no disqualifying audit concerns as defined by Auditor of State bulletins. The 2011-2012 audit released today cost only $328, compared to the prior audit cost of $1,957—a savings of 83 percent.