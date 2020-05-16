Mineral-Sandy Joint Ambulance District Saves 79 percent of Audit Costs

Columbus –The Mineral-Sandy Joint Ambulance District (Tuscarawas County) saved 79 percent of its traditional audit costs in its first “basic audit,” a new procedure introduced last year by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

“Basic audits provide accountability and significant savings, allowing more tax dollars to go toward providing the services the taxpayers deserve,” Yost said.

The district qualified for the basic audit based on having average annual disbursements of $100,000 or less and having no disqualifying audit concerns as defined by Auditor of State bulletins. The 2011-2012 audit released today cost only $492, compared to the prior audit cost of $2,294—a savings of 79 percent.

The option for a basic audit, an on-site limited review, was introduced by Auditor Yost in September 2012. The following public offices could be eligible: villages, townships, libraries, parks and recreation districts, water and sewer districts, county boards of health, conservancy districts, solid waste districts, regional planning commissions, fire and ambulance districts, cemeteries, agricultural societies and Family & Children First councils, and others case by case.

A full copy of this audit may be accessed online.