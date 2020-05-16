Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Releases for Tuesday, June 11

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio.  His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, June 11, 2013.  Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized.  If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

 

Ashland: Village of Jeromesville
Ashtabula: Hartsgrove Township
Athens: Athens County Public Libraries Canaan Township
Brown: Lewis Township Perry Township Union Township
Carroll: Carroll County Family and Children First Council Carroll Regional Planning Commission
Clermont: Clermont County Community Improvement Corporation
Clinton: Adams Township
Coshocton: Jefferson Township
Cuyahoga: Cuyahoga County Agricultural Society Quest Community School Village of Mayfield
Defiance: Mark Township
Erie: Public Entity Risk Consortium
Franklin: Ohio Department of Aging Ohio Department of Commerce Ohio Department of Insurance Ohio Department of Transportation Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Ohio Municipal Electric Generation Agency Joint Ventures 1, 2, 4, 5, 6 and Municipal Energy Services Agency
Geauga: Hambden Township
Guernsey: Village of Senecaville
Hamilton: Village of Woodlawn*
Hancock: Hancock County Agricultural Society
Hardin: Hardin County Agricultural Society
Harrison: German Water and Sewer District Village of JewettVillage of Scio
Hocking: Hocking Valley Community Hospital Salt Creek Township
Holmes: Hardy Township Village of Holmesville
Jefferson: Friendship Park District Jefferson County Agricultural Society Village of Dollonvale
Lake: Village of Perry
Lawrence: Symmes Township
Licking: Fallsbury Township
Logan: Village of Huntsville
Lucas: Criminal Justice Coordinating Council Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation
Mahoning: Stambaugh Charter Academy
Miami: Elizabeth Township Northern Area Water Authority
Montgomery: Montgomery County Family and Children First Council Montgomery County Republican Party
Muskingum: Salt Creek Township Village of South Zanesville
Noble: Brookfield Township Village of Sarahsville
Ottawa: Ida Rupp Public Library Village of Rocky River
Paulding: Paulding County Carnegie Library Paulding County Hospital
Perry: Harrison Township Union Cemetery
Pike: Pee Pee Township Perry Township Union Township
Portage: Aurora City School District
Scioto: Scioto County Agricultural Society
Summit: Bath Township Lighthouse Educational Development Corporation
Trumbull: Bazetta Township Bristol Public Library Kinsman Township Liberty Township Warren Township
Tuscarawas: Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Tuscarawas and Carrol Counties
Wayne: Village of Creston Wayne County General Health District
Wyandot: Village of Marseilles

 

 

  The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost’s office is responsible for auditing over 5,700 state and local government agencies. Staff also works in partnership with state and local governments to deal effectively with financial, accounting and budgetary issues.

