Audit Releases for Tuesday, June 11
Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, June 11, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Ashland:
|Village of Jeromesville
|Ashtabula:
|Hartsgrove Township
|Athens:
|Athens County Public Libraries Canaan Township
|Brown:
|Lewis Township Perry Township Union Township
|Carroll:
|Carroll County Family and Children First Council Carroll Regional Planning Commission
|Clermont:
|Clermont County Community Improvement Corporation
|Clinton:
|Adams Township
|Coshocton:
|Jefferson Township
|Cuyahoga:
|Cuyahoga County Agricultural Society Quest Community School Village of Mayfield
|Defiance:
|Mark Township
|Erie:
|Public Entity Risk Consortium
|Franklin:
|Ohio Department of Aging Ohio Department of Commerce Ohio Department of Insurance Ohio Department of Transportation Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Ohio Municipal Electric Generation Agency Joint Ventures 1, 2, 4, 5, 6 and Municipal Energy Services Agency
|Geauga:
|Hambden Township
|Guernsey:
|Village of Senecaville
|Hamilton:
|Village of Woodlawn*
|Hancock:
|Hancock County Agricultural Society
|Hardin:
|Hardin County Agricultural Society
|Harrison:
|German Water and Sewer District Village of JewettVillage of Scio
|Hocking:
|Hocking Valley Community Hospital Salt Creek Township
|Holmes:
|Hardy Township Village of Holmesville
|Jefferson:
|Friendship Park District Jefferson County Agricultural Society Village of Dollonvale
|Lake:
|Village of Perry
|Lawrence:
|Symmes Township
|Licking:
|Fallsbury Township
|Logan:
|Village of Huntsville
|Lucas:
|Criminal Justice Coordinating Council Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation
|Mahoning:
|Stambaugh Charter Academy
|Miami:
|Elizabeth Township Northern Area Water Authority
|Montgomery:
|Montgomery County Family and Children First Council Montgomery County Republican Party
|Muskingum:
|Salt Creek Township Village of South Zanesville
|Noble:
|Brookfield Township Village of Sarahsville
|Ottawa:
|Ida Rupp Public Library Village of Rocky River
|Paulding:
|Paulding County Carnegie Library Paulding County Hospital
|Perry:
|Harrison Township Union Cemetery
|Pike:
|Pee Pee Township Perry Township Union Township
|Portage:
|Aurora City School District
|Scioto:
|Scioto County Agricultural Society
|Summit:
|Bath Township Lighthouse Educational Development Corporation
|Trumbull:
|Bazetta Township Bristol Public Library Kinsman Township Liberty Township Warren Township
|Tuscarawas:
|Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Tuscarawas and Carrol Counties
|Wayne:
|Village of Creston Wayne County General Health District
|Wyandot:
|Village of Marseilles
The Auditor of State is one of five independently elected statewide offices under the Ohio Constitution. Auditor Yost's office is responsible for auditing over 5,700 state and local government agencies.
