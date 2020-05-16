Audit Releases for Tuesday, June 11

Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, June 11, 2013. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk.

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashland: Village of Jeromesville Ashtabula: Hartsgrove Township Athens: Athens County Public Libraries Canaan Township Brown: Lewis Township Perry Township Union Township Carroll: Carroll County Family and Children First Council Carroll Regional Planning Commission Clermont: Clermont County Community Improvement Corporation Clinton: Adams Township Coshocton: Jefferson Township Cuyahoga: Cuyahoga County Agricultural Society Quest Community School Village of Mayfield Defiance: Mark Township Erie: Public Entity Risk Consortium Franklin: Ohio Department of Aging Ohio Department of Commerce Ohio Department of Insurance Ohio Department of Transportation Ohio Environmental Protection Agency Ohio Municipal Electric Generation Agency Joint Ventures 1, 2, 4, 5, 6 and Municipal Energy Services Agency Geauga: Hambden Township Guernsey: Village of Senecaville Hamilton: Village of Woodlawn* Hancock: Hancock County Agricultural Society Hardin: Hardin County Agricultural Society Harrison: German Water and Sewer District Village of JewettVillage of Scio Hocking: Hocking Valley Community Hospital Salt Creek Township Holmes: Hardy Township Village of Holmesville Jefferson: Friendship Park District Jefferson County Agricultural Society Village of Dollonvale Lake: Village of Perry Lawrence: Symmes Township Licking: Fallsbury Township Logan: Village of Huntsville Lucas: Criminal Justice Coordinating Council Lucas County Land Reutilization Corporation Mahoning: Stambaugh Charter Academy Miami: Elizabeth Township Northern Area Water Authority Montgomery: Montgomery County Family and Children First Council Montgomery County Republican Party Muskingum: Salt Creek Township Village of South Zanesville Noble: Brookfield Township Village of Sarahsville Ottawa: Ida Rupp Public Library Village of Rocky River Paulding: Paulding County Carnegie Library Paulding County Hospital Perry: Harrison Township Union Cemetery Pike: Pee Pee Township Perry Township Union Township Portage: Aurora City School District Scioto: Scioto County Agricultural Society Summit: Bath Township Lighthouse Educational Development Corporation Trumbull: Bazetta Township Bristol Public Library Kinsman Township Liberty Township Warren Township Tuscarawas: Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board of Tuscarawas and Carrol Counties Wayne: Village of Creston Wayne County General Health District Wyandot: Village of Marseilles

