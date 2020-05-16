Summit County Educational Service Center Receives Auditor of State Award with Distinction

Columbus – A recent financial audit of the Summit County Educational Service Center (Summit County) by Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office has returned a clean audit report. The ESC’s excellent record keeping has earned it the Auditor of State Award with Distinction.

“Taxpayers expect accurate financial records from their local governments,” Auditor Yost said. “The Summit County Educational Service Center’s dedication to accountability is evident, and I am proud to present this award to the ESC.”