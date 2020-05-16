President assesses socio-political, economic situation with opposition CASA-CE, PRS

Luanda, ANGOLA, May 16 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, analyzed last Friday, in separate audiences, the political, economic and social situation of the country with the leaders of the Wide Convergence for Angola’s Salvation Electoral Coalition (CASA-CE coalition), André Mendes de Carvalho, and Social Renewal Party, Benedito Daniel. ,

On a press declaration, the leader of the CASA-CE coalition said he had a friendly meeting, at the invitation of the President of the Republic.

André Mendes de Carvalho stated that he discussed with President João Lourenço the need to empower national producers to achieve food self-sufficiency, while the education system must get restructured, in order to expand the training of staff in the scientific research area.

As an example, he suggests the attribution of engines to fishermen, to increase the capture capacity, as well as pairs of oxen and ploughs to farmers, to increase food production.

To the politician, the investments made so far in large farms has failed, despite the big money spent.

Regarding municipalities, CASA-CE defends local elections in the entire national territory, but the transfer of responsibilities can be gradual, as they do not have all the capacity to assume and implement some services.

He defended the holding of local elections as soon as possible.

The leader of the coalition founded in April 2012 and the third largest political force in Parliament, with 16 deputies, defended for each municipality an elected assembly that deliberates on the affairs of its community in most varied domains.

On the other hand, Social Renewal Party (PRS)’s leader Benedito Daniel, declared that he discussed with the head of the Executive the implications of Covid-19 and the measures to be taken to reduce its economic and social impact.

To Benedito Daniel, the Executive should prioritize the production of food to support the population, as well as ensure the supply of water and electricity to communities and the productive sector.

To the PRS head - a political organization founded in 1990 and with two deputies in the National Assembly - emphasis should be placed on diversifying food production, to ensure the sustainability of Angolans, given the scarcity of foreign exchange for the import of foodstuffs.

According to Benedito Daniel, the covid-19 pandemic brought with it great losses, but also lessons for each country to create solutions for self-support.