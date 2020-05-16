16th circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Grate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

25 July 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following demographic information relating to applicants for the circuit judge vacancy in Division 17 of the Jackson County circuit court created by the retirement of Judge Jack R. Grate effective October 1, 2019.

There are nine applicants for the vacancy. Four of the applicants are women, and five are men. There are no minority applicants. Two applicants work in the private sector; seven work in the public sector. The average age of the applicants is 42.8 years.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all nine applicants:

Jessica M. Agnelly Cory L. Atkins P. Benjamin Cox Michael J. Hunt Justin J. Kalwei Susan E. Long Elizabeth S. Lynch Alicia C. O’Connell R. Travis Willingham

The commission will meet to interview the applicants beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, 1300 Oak Street, Kansas City, Missouri. The public may attend and observe the interviews. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select the names of three applicants to send to the governor. Thereafter, Governor Michael L. Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as circuit judge in Division 17.

Members of the commission are Karen King Mitchell, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District; attorneys Phyllis Norman and Michael A. Williams; and lay members Connie Cierpiot and Damon Daniel.

