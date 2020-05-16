Eastern District appeals court to hold formal swearing-in ceremony for Judge Robin Ransom

15 May 2019

St. Louis – The Honorable Robin Ransom will be sworn in formally as judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in the En Banc Courtroom at the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, St. Louis, Missouri.

Ransom received her bachelor of arts degree from Douglass College-Rutgers University and is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law. Prior to her appointment to the court of appeals, Ransom served as circuit judge for the St. Louis city circuit court for 10 years and was a family court commissioner for six years. Prior to taking the bench, she was a staff attorney for the St. Louis County family court division and worked in the St. Louis County prosecuting attorney’s office and the St. Louis County public defender’s office.

Ransom is a member of the Missouri State Foster Care and Adoption Board and the Juvenile Officer Performance Standards Work Group. She also serves as a mentor for The Literacy Project.

Judge Timothy Wilson, a retired circuit judge from the Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit, will serve as master of ceremonies. The Eastern District court’s chief judge, the Honorable Lisa Page, will preside and the Honorable Thomas Frawley, the Honorable Margaret Neill, Elizabeth Redmond and Donna White are expected to speak. The Honorable James M. Dowd will administer the oath of office.