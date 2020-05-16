21st circuit commission announces nominees for Hardin-Tammons associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission announces the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson to fill the associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County created by the appointment of Judge Renee Hardin-Tammons to circuit judge. Those nominated by the commission are:
Heather R. Cunningham – Cunningham earned her bachelor’s degree in 1996 from Bradley University and her law degree in 1999 from Saint Louis University School of Law. Cunningham is currently a family court commissioner for the 21st Judicial Circuit.
Amanda B McNelley – McNelley earned her bachelor’s degree in 1998 from Saint Louis University and her law degree in 2002 from Washburn University School of Law. McNelley is currently an attorney at law for Sandberg, Phoenix & von Gontard.
The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge Colleen Dolan, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and commission chair; Tiffany Mapp Franklin, William P. Grant, Al Koller III, and Jeffrey D. Sigmund.
###
Note: The governor on November 14, 2019, appointed Amanda McNelley to fill this vacancy.
Note: Links to the applications will be disabled after the governor makes his appointment.
Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of courtMissouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300