21st circuit commission announces nominees for Hardin-Tammons associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

3 October 2019

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission announces the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson to fill the associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County created by the appointment of Judge Renee Hardin-Tammons to circuit judge. Those nominated by the commission are:

Kenneth M. Brison – Brison earned his bachelor’s degree in 1988 from Southeast Missouri State University and his law degree in 1992 from Southern Illinois University. Brison is currently an attorney in private practice. Heather R. Cunningham – Cunningham earned her bachelor’s degree in 1996 from Bradley University and her law degree in 1999 from Saint Louis University School of Law. Cunningham is currently a family court commissioner for the 21st Judicial Circuit. Amanda B McNelley – McNelley earned her bachelor’s degree in 1998 from Saint Louis University and her law degree in 2002 from Washburn University School of Law. McNelley is currently an attorney at law for Sandberg, Phoenix & von Gontard.

The commission received 27 applications, two applicants withdrew from consideration, and the commission interviewed 25 applicants during one day of public hearings. The commission believes these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Brison received three votes, Cunningham received five votes, and McNelley received four votes.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge Colleen Dolan, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and commission chair; Tiffany Mapp Franklin, William P. Grant, Al Koller III, and Jeffrey D. Sigmund.

Note: The governor on November 14, 2019, appointed Amanda McNelley to fill this vacancy.

Note: Links to the applications will be disabled after the governor makes his appointment.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300