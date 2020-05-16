21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Hardin-Tammons associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 21st Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Renee Hardin-Tammons to the circuit bench: 27 applicants, 14 women, 13 men, eight minorities, 19 non-minorities, 17 presently employed in the private sector and 10 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 50.66.
Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 27 applicants:
|
Monique D. Abby
|
Seth A. Albin
|
Thomas C. Albus
|
G. Michael Archer
|
Michael A. Becker
|
Kenneth M. Brison
|
David L. Bryant
|
Bonnie L. Clair
|
Heather R. Cunningham
|
Daniel E. Diemer
|
Peter W. Gullborg
|
Shevon L. Harris
|
Heather S. Heffner
|
Terri J. Johnson
|
Julia P. Lasater
|
Amanda B. McNelley
|
Jeffrey P. Medler
|
Brandi R. Miller
|
Diane M. Monahan
|
Susan M. Petersen
|
Krista S. Peyton
|
Thomas L. Sandifer
|
Ian C. Simmons
|
Dean A. Stark
|
Richard Vannoy III
|
Colleen M. Joern Vetter
|
D. Kimberly Whittle
The commission will meet beginning at 8:30 a.m. October 3, 2019, at the St. Louis County Court Building, Courtroom 389, located at 105 South Central, Clayton, Missouri, to conduct public interviews to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration. The public is invited to attend and observe the interviews.The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Colleen Dolan, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Tiffany Mapp Franklin, William P. Grant, Al Koller III, and Jeffrey D. Sigmund.
###Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300