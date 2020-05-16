Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
16th circuit commission announces nominees for Grate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

9 August 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission has met and selected a panel of three nominees for the circuit judge vacancy in Division 17 of the Jackson County circuit court created by the retirement of Judge Jack R. Grate. The nominees are:            

Jessica M. Agnelly (received three votes in support) – attorney and partner in private practice with the Wendt Law Firm PC.

Cory L. Atkins (received three votes in support – associate circuit judge, 16th Judicial Circuit, Division 26 (Jackson County), Kansas City.

Susan E. Long (received five votes in support) – associate circuit judge, 16th Judicial Circuit, Division 34 (Jackson County), Independence.

The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Michael L. Parson, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as circuit judge for Division 17.

The commission is chaired by Judge Karen King Mitchell, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Phyllis Norman and Michael Williams and lay members Connie Cierpiot and Damon Daniel.

###

Note: The governor on September 26, 2019, appointed Jackson County Associate Circuit Judge Cory Atkins to fill this vacancy

Contact: Susan C. Sonnenberg, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District (816) 889-3600

