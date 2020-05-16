22nd circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Connolly associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis city
ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to the Missouri Nonpartisan Court Plan and Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following information relating to the applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Madeline O. Connolly to circuit judge: of the 23 applicants, there are 10 women, 13 men, seven minorities, 16 non-minorities, 14 presently employed in the private sector and nine presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 46.39.
Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 23 applicants:
|
Steven J. Capizzi
|
Mary Pat Carl
|
Francisco J. Carretero
|
Michael J. Colona
|
Micah D. Hall
|
Bridget L. Halquist
|
Heather J. Hays
|
Paul F. Horgan
|
Connie L. Johnson
|
Jessica W. Kennedy
|
Richard T. King
|
Michael P. Mahon
|
Matthew C. Melton
|
Patrick L. Mickey
|
Patrick J. Monahan
|
Deborah L. Price
|
James A. Pudlowski Jr.
|
Patrick E. Richmond
|
Kristyn E. Skelly
|
Larry D. Thomason Jr.
|
Michael L. Walton
|
Lisl E. King Williams
|
Rochelle M. Woodiest
|
The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Colleen Dolan, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District and chairperson of the commission; J. Brent Dulle, Chris Goodson, Andre Harris, and Bryan J. Sanger.
###Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of the court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300