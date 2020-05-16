22nd circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Connolly associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis city

22 July 2019

ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to the Missouri Nonpartisan Court Plan and Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following information relating to the applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Madeline O. Connolly to circuit judge: of the 23 applicants, there are 10 women, 13 men, seven minorities, 16 non-minorities, 14 presently employed in the private sector and nine presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 46.39.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 23 applicants:

Steven J. Capizzi Mary Pat Carl Francisco J. Carretero Michael J. Colona Micah D. Hall Bridget L. Halquist Heather J. Hays Paul F. Horgan Connie L. Johnson Jessica W. Kennedy Richard T. King Michael P. Mahon Matthew C. Melton Patrick L. Mickey Patrick J. Monahan Deborah L. Price James A. Pudlowski Jr. Patrick E. Richmond Kristyn E. Skelly Larry D. Thomason Jr. Michael L. Walton Lisl E. King Williams Rochelle M. Woodiest

The commission will meet to interview applicants for this vacancy beginning at 10 a.m. August 20 and 21, 2019, in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, at 815 Olive Street, St. Louis, Missouri. The interviews are open to the public in accordance with Rules 10.28. After the interviews, the commission will meet to select a panel of three nominees to be submitted to the governor for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Connolly to circuit judge,

The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Colleen Dolan, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District and chairperson of the commission; J. Brent Dulle, Chris Goodson, Andre Harris, and Bryan J. Sanger.

###

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of the court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300