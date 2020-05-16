31st circuit commission seeks applicants for new circuit judge position in Greene County

5 August 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The 31st Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the office of circuit judge of the 31st Judicial Circuit (Greene County), pursuant to the creation of that position by the General Assembly.

Citizens are encouraged to nominate well-qualified candidates for the commission’s consideration. Article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution requires a circuit judge to be at least 30 years old, licensed to practice law in Missouri, a citizen of the United States for at least 10 years, a qualified voter of Missouri for the three years preceding selection, and a resident of the 31st Judicial Circuit for at least one year. Nominations should be submitted to the contact person listed below.

Applications and instructions are available below.

Application: in Word in PDF Instructions for applicant: in Word in PDF Guidelines for references: in Word in PDF

The application materials also are available at the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, 300 Hammons Parkway, Suite 300, Springfield, Missouri. The commission must receive all completed applications for the circuit judge position vacancy by 5 p.m. August 30, 2019.

The commission will conduct public interviews beginning at 9 a.m. September 13, 2019, and select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy. Thereafter, Governor Michael L. Parson will have 60 days to appoint one of the three nominees as circuit judge.

Members of the Commission at this time are The Honorable Jeffrey W. Bates, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District; attorneys Steven B. Garner and Laurel Stevenson; and lay members Joann Hosmer and Steven Stepp.

Note: Links to application materials will be disabled after the application deadline passes.

Contact: Craig Street, clerk of the court Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District 300 Hammons Parkway, Suite 300 Springfield, MO 65806 Craig.Street@courts.mo.gov (417) 895-6811