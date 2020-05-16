31st circuit commission releases demographics, interviewee, meeting information for new circut judge position in Greene County

3 September 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.28(d), the 31st Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to the applicants for the new circuit judge vacancy created by the legislature. There are nine applicants: seven men and two women, two presently employed in the private sector and seven presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 52 years.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all nine applicants in a randomly chosen order. Applicants are:

Becky Borthwick Darrell Moore

Randall Eggert Timothy Todd Myers

Ginger Gooch Brian Risley

Jerry Harmison Jr. Todd Thornhill

David Mercer

The commission will conduct interviews starting at 9 a.m., Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Missouri Court of Appeals, 300 Hammons Parkway, Third Floor Courtroom, Springfield, Missouri. The public is invited to attend and observe interviews. The commission will meet immediately after interviews are completed on September 13, 2019, in the Third Floor Conference Room, to select three nominees from this applicant pool for the governor’s consideration.

The members of the 31st Circuit Judicial Commission are: Chief Judge Jeffrey Bates of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, Steve Garner, Kim Hancock, Joann Hosmer, and Laurel Stevenson.

Contact: Craig A. Street, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District (417) 895-6811