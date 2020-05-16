21st circuit commission announces nominees for Stewart associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

10 July 2019

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson to fill the associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County created by the appointment of Judge Richard M. Stewart to circuit judge. Those nominated by the commission are:

Seth A. Albin – Albin graduated from University of Michigan in 1994 and from Washington University School of Law in 1997. Albin is currently an attorney at Albin Law. Matthew H. Hearne – Hearne graduated from Hillsdale College in 1989 and from University of Toledo College of Law in 1992. Hearne is currently an attorney at Hearne and Bendick LLC. Diane M. Monahan – Monahan graduated from Southern Illinois University in 1992 and from Saint Louis University School of Law in 1997. Monahan is currently a family court commissioner for the 21st Judicial Circuit (St. Louis County).

The commission conducted two days of public hearings and interviewed 30 applicants. The commission believes these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Albin received three votes, Hearne received four votes, and Monahan received four votes.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge Colleen Dolan, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and commission chair; Tiffany Map Franklin, William P. Grant, Al Koller III, and Jeffrey D. Sigmund.

Note: The governor on August 28 appointed Matthew Hearne to fill this vacancy.

