21st circuit commission announces nominees for Sherry circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

10 July 2019

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson to fill the circuit judge vacancy in the 21st Judicial Circuit (St. Louis County) created by the retirement of Judge Thea A. Sherry. Those nominated by the commission are:

Jason D. Dodson – Dodson graduated from Bates College in 1992 and from Washington University School of Law in 1996. Dodson is currently an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County. Joseph L. Green – Green graduated from Truman State University in 1982 and from Saint Louis University School of Law in 1987. Green is currently an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County. Renee Hardin-Tammons – Hardin-Tammons graduated from University of Missouri-St. Louis in 1986 and from University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law in 1989. Hardin-Tammons is currently an associate circuit judge in St. Louis County.

The commission conducted two days of public hearings and interviewed 30 applicants. The commission believes these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Dodson received three votes, Green received four votes, and Hardin-Tammons received five votes.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Judge Colleen Dolan, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and commission chair; Tiffany Map Franklin, William P. Grant, Al Koller III, and Jeffrey D. Sigmund.

###

Note: The governor on August 28 appointed Renee Hardin-Tammons to fill this vacancy.

