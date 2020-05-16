Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
21st circuit commission seeks applicants for Hardin-Tammons associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

30 August 2019

Note: The room in which public interviews are anticipated to be held was updated September 6, 2019.

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission is accepting applications for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Renee Hardin-Tammons to the circuit bench.

The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply for judicial office. Qualifications for associate circuit judges may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.

Application forms may be picked up in the clerk’s office of the Missouri Court of Appeals located in the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, Room 304, St. Louis, Missouri. Applications also are linked below.

Application:    in Word     in PDF

Instructions:    in Word     in PDF

Applicants who previously applied for the vacancies created by the retirements of Judge Maura McShane or Judge Thea Sherry or the appointment of Judge Richard Stewart to the circuit bench may send a letter to the chairperson of the commission requesting that their previous application be transferred to the current opening. Please also send copies of such letters to each commissioner.

Applications (including letters) must be received by the chairperson no later than 5 p.m. September 13, 2019, although earlier submission is encouraged. 

The commission expects to conduct interviews October 2 and 3, 2019 at the St. Louis County Court Building, Courtroom 389, 105 South Central, Clayton, Missouri. In accordance with Rule 10.28 the interviews will be open to the public. Immediately upon the conclusion of the public interviews, the commission expects to meet and select the nominees to be submitted to the governor.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Colleen Dolan, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District and chairperson of the commission; Tiffany Mapp Franklin, William P. Grant, Al Koller III, and Jeffrey D. Sigmund.

###

Note: Links to application materials will be disabled once the application deadline passes.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of the court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300

