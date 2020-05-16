22nd circuit commission announces nominees for Connolly associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

21 August 2019

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission has announced the panel of three nominees to be submitted to Governor Michael L. Parson to fill the associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis City created by the appointment of Judge Madeline O. Connolly as circuit judge:

Micah D. Hall – Hall graduated in 1998 from University of Missouri-Kansas City and in 2003 from Washington University School of Law in St. Louis. She is currently the principal attorney at the Hall Law Firm LLC.

Steven J. Capizzi – Capizzi graduated in 2000 from Drury University in Springfield and in 2003 from Saint Louis University School of Law. He is currently the director of the St. Louis board of election commissioners.

Michael J. Colona – Colona graduated in 1991 from Truman University in Kirksville and in 1995 from Saint Louis University School of Law. He is currently an attorney at Colona & Gentle LLC.

The commission conducted two days of public hearings and interviewed 23 applicants. The commission believes these candidates, chosen from a field of extremely qualified individuals, possess those qualities essential to the fair and efficient administration of justice. The commission is confident all of these individuals are capable of serving well and honorably if selected by the governor. Pursuant to Supreme Court of Missouri Rule 10.29, the commission reports the final votes received by each nominee were: Capizzi received four votes, Colona received four votes and Hall five votes.

The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Colleen Dolan, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District and chairperson of the commission; J. Brent Dulle, Chris Goodson, Andre Harris and Bryan J. Sanger.

###

Note: The governor on October 18 appointed Michael Colona to fill this vacancy.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300