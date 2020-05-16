Lawrence Mooney to retire as judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District

10 July 2019ST. LOUIS - Judge Lawrence E. Mooney, who has served on the Eastern District of the Missouri Court of Appeals more than 20 years, has announced his retirement effective September 1, 2019. Mooney was appointed to the court in 1998 by the late Governor Mel Carnahan.

“Judge Mooney is one of the most well-known and well-liked judges to have ever served on the Court of Appeals,” Chief Judge Colleen M. Dolan said. “For more than two decades, his writing and editing skills have been invaluable. His wit and wisdom will be sorely missed.

“Out of all his work here at the Court I would like to single out one particularly important contribution,” Dolan added. “For years, Judge Mooney has served as the settlement judge. His tireless efforts and steady hand have resulted in dozens of cases being resolved by agreement of the parties prior to opinion. For that and all his other service, the judges of the Eastern District will be forever grateful.”

Prior to his appointment, Mooney worked for the late Buzz Westfall as his first assistant prosecuting attorney in the St. Louis County prosecutor’s office and as executive assistant in the St. Louis County executive’s office. Mooney is chair of the Judicial Finance Commission and serves on the Treatment Courts Coordinating Commission. He also serves on the Supreme Court of Missouri Committee on Practice and Procedure in Municipal Division Cases and the Missouri Circuit Realignment Task Force.

For the last four years, Mooney has served as the settlement judge for the Eastern District. Upon his retirement, he hopes to affiliate with a law firm or mediation service. Mooney lives in Clayton with his husband, Dr. Jim Reid, a forensic psychologist.

