22nd circuit commission seeks applicants for Stovall-Reid associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis city

18 April 2019

ST. LOUIS – The Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission (city of St. Louis) is accepting applications for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Calea Stovall-Reid to the circuit bench.

The commission encourages qualified individuals to apply. Qualifications for associate circuit judge may be found in article V, section 21 of the Missouri Constitution.

Application forms are available in the clerk’s office the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, located in the Old Post Office, 815 Olive Street, Room 304, St. Louis, Missouri. Application materials also are linked below.

Applicants who applied for the circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Mark H. Neill may send a letter to the chairman of the commission requesting their previous application be transferred to the current opening. Applicants also should send copies of such letters to each commissioner.

Applications (including letters) must be received by the chairman no later than 5 p.m. on May 1, 2019.

The commission expects to conduct interviews beginning at 10 a.m. May 15 and 16, 2019, in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, at 815 Olive Street, St. Louis, Missouri. In accordance with Rule 10.28, the interviews will be open to the public. Immediately upon the conclusion of the public interviews, the commission expects to meet and select a panel of three nominees for the vacancy to be submitted to the governor.

The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Lisa P. Page, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairman of the commission; J. Brent Dulle, Chris Goodson, André Harris, and Bryan J. Sanger.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300