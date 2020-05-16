Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 8,880 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 176,272 in the last 365 days.

22nd circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Stovall-Reid associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

6 May 2019

ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to the Missouri Nonpartisan Court Plan and Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following information relating to the applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Calea Stovall-Reid to circuit judge: of the 30 applicants, there are 13 women, 17 men, nine minorities, 21 non-minorities, 20 presently employed in the private sector and 10 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 47.30.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 30 applicants:

 

Kevin B. Anderson

Deborah M. Bird

Steven J. Capizzi

Mary Pat Carl

Francisco J. Carretero

Michael J. Colona

Mary Entrup

Micah D. Hall

Bridget L. Halquist

Heather J. Hays

Craig K. Higgins

Heather Highland

Christopher A. Hoffman

William P. Hogan

Paul F. Horgan

Connie L. Johnson

Jessica W. Kennedy

Richard T. King

Michael P. Mahon

Matthew C. Melton

Patrick L. Mickey

Patrick J. Monahan

Deborah L. Price

Patrick E. Richmond

Michael R. Roby

Kristyn E. Skelly

Larry D. Thomason, Jr.

Michael L. Walton

Lisl King Williams

Rochelle M. Woodiest

 

The commission will meet to conduct interviews for this vacancy beginning at 10 a.m. May 15 and 16, 2019, in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, at 815 Olive Street, St. Louis, Missouri. The interviews are open to the public in accordance with Rule 10.28. After the interviews, the commission will meet to select a panel of three nominees to submit to the governor.

The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Lisa P. Page, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairman of the commission; J. Brent Dulle, Chris Goodson, Andre Harris, and Bryan J. Sanger.

###

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of the court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300

You just read:

22nd circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Stovall-Reid associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.