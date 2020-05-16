22nd circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Stovall-Reid associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to the Missouri Nonpartisan Court Plan and Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following information relating to the applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Calea Stovall-Reid to circuit judge: of the 30 applicants, there are 13 women, 17 men, nine minorities, 21 non-minorities, 20 presently employed in the private sector and 10 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 47.30.
Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 30 applicants:
|
Kevin B. Anderson
|
Deborah M. Bird
|
Steven J. Capizzi
|
Mary Pat Carl
|
Francisco J. Carretero
|
Michael J. Colona
|
Mary Entrup
|
Micah D. Hall
|
Bridget L. Halquist
|
Heather J. Hays
|
Craig K. Higgins
|
Heather Highland
|
Christopher A. Hoffman
|
William P. Hogan
|
Paul F. Horgan
|
Connie L. Johnson
|
Jessica W. Kennedy
|
Richard T. King
|
Michael P. Mahon
|
Matthew C. Melton
|
Patrick L. Mickey
|
Patrick J. Monahan
|
Deborah L. Price
|
Patrick E. Richmond
|
Michael R. Roby
|
Kristyn E. Skelly
|
Larry D. Thomason, Jr.
|
Michael L. Walton
|
Lisl King Williams
|
Rochelle M. Woodiest
The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Lisa P. Page, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairman of the commission; J. Brent Dulle, Chris Goodson, Andre Harris, and Bryan J. Sanger.
###Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of the court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300