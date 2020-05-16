22nd circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Stovall-Reid associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis

6 May 2019

ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to the Missouri Nonpartisan Court Plan and Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 22nd Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following information relating to the applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Calea Stovall-Reid to circuit judge: of the 30 applicants, there are 13 women, 17 men, nine minorities, 21 non-minorities, 20 presently employed in the private sector and 10 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants' mean age is 47.30.

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 30 applicants:

Kevin B. Anderson Deborah M. Bird Steven J. Capizzi Mary Pat Carl Francisco J. Carretero Michael J. Colona Mary Entrup Micah D. Hall Bridget L. Halquist Heather J. Hays Craig K. Higgins Heather Highland Christopher A. Hoffman William P. Hogan Paul F. Horgan Connie L. Johnson Jessica W. Kennedy Richard T. King Michael P. Mahon Matthew C. Melton Patrick L. Mickey Patrick J. Monahan Deborah L. Price Patrick E. Richmond Michael R. Roby Kristyn E. Skelly Larry D. Thomason, Jr. Michael L. Walton Lisl King Williams Rochelle M. Woodiest

The commission will meet to conduct interviews for this vacancy beginning at 10 a.m. May 15 and 16, 2019, in the Division Courtroom of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, at 815 Olive Street, St. Louis, Missouri. The interviews are open to the public in accordance with Rule 10.28. After the interviews, the commission will meet to select a panel of three nominees to submit to the governor.

The members of the Twenty-Second Circuit Judicial Commission are: Lisa P. Page, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairman of the commission; J. Brent Dulle, Chris Goodson, Andre Harris, and Bryan J. Sanger.

###

