21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for McShane circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County
20 March 2019
Updated 2 April 2019 with new location of interviews and meeting.
ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to the Missouri Nonpartisan Court Plan and Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 21st Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following information relating to the applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Maura B. McShane: of the 32 applicants, there are 13 women, 19 men, eight minorities, 24 non-minorities, 17 presently employed in the private sector and 15 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 50.31.Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 32 applicants:
Monique D. Abby
Seth A. Albin
Thomas C. Albus
Kenneth M. Brison
William A. Catlett
Bonnie L. Clair
Heather R. Cunningham
Daniel E. Diemer
Jason D. Dodson
Daniel P. Finney III
Mondonna L. Ghasedi
Joseph L. Green
Peter W. Gullborg
Matthew H. Hearne
Robert M. Heggie
Terri Johnson
John R. Lasater
Virginia W. Lay
Karen T. Louis
Brandi Miller
Diane M. Monahan
Ryan L. Munro
Stuart L. O’Brien
Susan M. Petersen
Krista S. Peyton
Michael R. Roby
Thomas L. Sandifer
Ian C. Simmons
Dean A. Stark
Richard M. Stewart
Colleen Joern Vetter
D. Kimberly Whittle
The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Lisa P. Page, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairman of the Commission; Tiffany Mapp Franklin; William P. Grant; Al Koller III; and Jeffrey D. Sigmund.
