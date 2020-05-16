21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for McShane circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County

20 March 2019

Updated 2 April 2019

ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to the Missouri Nonpartisan Court Plan and Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the 21st Circuit Judicial Commission announces the following information relating to the applicants for the circuit judge vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Maura B. McShane: of the 32 applicants, there are 13 women, 19 men, eight minorities, 24 non-minorities, 17 presently employed in the private sector and 15 presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 50.31.

Monique D. Abby Seth A. Albin Thomas C. Albus Kenneth M. Brison William A. Catlett Bonnie L. Clair Heather R. Cunningham Daniel E. Diemer Jason D. Dodson Daniel P. Finney III Mondonna L. Ghasedi Joseph L. Green Peter W. Gullborg Matthew H. Hearne Robert M. Heggie Terri Johnson John R. Lasater Virginia W. Lay Karen T. Louis Brandi Miller Diane M. Monahan Ryan L. Munro Stuart L. O’Brien Susan M. Petersen Krista S. Peyton Michael R. Roby Thomas L. Sandifer Ian C. Simmons Dean A. Stark Richard M. Stewart Colleen Joern Vetter D. Kimberly Whittle

Courtroom 285, second floor

Also pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 32 applicants:Beginning at 10 a.m. April 16 and 17, 2019, the commission will conduct interviews of the applicants. The interviews, which will be open to the public in accordance with Rule 10.28, will take place at the St. Louis County Court Building,, 105 South Central, Clayton, Missouri. Immediately upon the conclusion of the public interviews, the Commission will meet and select the three nominees for the vacancy to be submitted to the Governor.

The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Lisa P. Page, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairman of the Commission; Tiffany Mapp Franklin; William P. Grant; Al Koller III; and Jeffrey D. Sigmund.

Contact: Laura Roy, clerk of court Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District (314) 539-4300